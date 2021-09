Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 going to be when the whole truth comes out? If you already watched the promo, it’s fair to have that question on your mind. If you remember, one of the big stories in episode 8 (of course, before that devastating Lou Lou cliffhanger) was Malcolm Howard trying to gain as much leverage as possible over Raq. Because of what Kanan did with the blue caps, he was able to tell her that unless she gave him access to their son, he had the ability to arrest him. Howard knows that there are few things Raq cares about more than her son, and he knows that she’ll do almost anything possible to ensure that he doesn’t know the truth about his dad being a cop.

