THE ULTIMATE RICHARD PRYOR COLLECTION: UNCENSORED, a Jam-Packed 13-Disc Collector’s Set Available for the Very First Time, Arrives on September 28 from Time Life
Capturing the Full Scope of Pryor's Groundbreaking, Rule-Bashing Career,. This 13-Disc Set, Packed with More Than 26 Hours of Raw, Uncensored Pryor – from His Unforgettable Stand-up to His Fan-Favorite TV Appearances and Shows – Along with Never-Before-Released Footage, Acclaimed Documentaries and a No-Holds-Barred Interview with Pryor's Widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor,
