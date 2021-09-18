CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Marine Mammal Center co-founder remembered at paddle-out

By Daniel Langhorne
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe extraordinary life of John Cunningham, a co-founder of Pacific Marine Mammal Center, was celebrated Saturday on and off the water at Picnic Beach. About two dozen men, women, and children paddled offshore to watch as Cunningham’s ashes into the Pacific Ocean. Several of them were retired Laguna Beach lifeguards who worked alongside Cunningham for years. Onshore, more than 300 people flooded Heisler Park for the tribute.

