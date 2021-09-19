Inspiration4 crew splashes down safely back to Earth

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An all-civilian, amateur crew of astronauts on SpaceX’s Inspiration4 wrapped up their historic three day mission Saturday and returned with an automated plunge back to Earth, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean near Cape Canaveral. CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 15: The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon lift-off from launch Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for the first completely private mission to fly into orbit on September 15, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX is flying four private citizens into space on a three-day mission. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) RELATED: Watch The Full Video Of Inspiration4’s Historic Return To Earth After Three Days In Space The crew members, mission commander Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor, were the first ever to circle the earth without the presence of a professional astronaut. Isaacman, the billionaire who paid for the trip and brought three guests, wanted to show that ordinary people could rocket into orbit by themselves.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO