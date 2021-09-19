CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Inspiration4 crew splashes down safely back to Earth

fox35orlando.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was all cheers as SpaceX celebrated the Inspiration4 crew's return home on Saturday. Just a few minutes after 7 p.m. EST, the Dragon capsule splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

www.fox35orlando.com

Livingston Parish News

Mission complete! Hayley Arceneaux, Inspiration4 crew safely return to Earth after historic space flight, reach fundraising goal

Mission complete, Hayley Arceneaux. The 29-year-old Louisiana native and the rest of the Inspiration4 crew safely splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, successfully completing the world’s first-ever all-civilian mission to space. The historic space flight also completed another mission by reaching its fundraising goal of $200 million...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS LA

SpaceX Inspiration4, With All-Civilian Crew, Splashed Down In Atlantic Ocean Saturday After Historic 3 Day Mission

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An all-civilian, amateur crew of astronauts on SpaceX’s Inspiration4 wrapped up their historic three day mission Saturday and returned with an automated plunge back to Earth, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean near Cape Canaveral. CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 15: The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon lift-off from launch Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for the first completely private mission to fly into orbit on September 15, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX is flying four private citizens into space on a three-day mission. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) RELATED: Watch The Full Video Of Inspiration4’s Historic Return To Earth After Three Days In Space The crew members, mission commander Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor, were the first ever to circle the earth without the presence of a professional astronaut. Isaacman, the billionaire who paid for the trip and brought three guests, wanted to show that ordinary people could rocket into orbit by themselves.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

SpaceX's Inspiration4 capsule splashes down safely in Atlantic Ocean after becoming first ever space flight with only civilians on board

SpaceX's first civilian crew has successfully returned to Earth after three days in space. The Inspiration4 crew splashed downed in the Atlantic Ocean near Florida on Saturday night shortly after 7 pm, bringing an end to their historic three-day mission orbiting earth. The Dragon capsule descended towards Earth on four...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gcaptain.com

SpaceX Crew Splashes Down In The Atlantic

By Steve Gorman (Reuters)- The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida’s coast on Saturday, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever sent into Earth orbit. The successful launch and return of the mission, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Earth#Atlantic Ocean#Inspiration4
WJCT News

