College football roundup: Mountaineers win low-scoring matchup at Carroll

Solo Taylor leads the troops during Eastern Oregon University football practice at Community Stadium in La Grande on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Alex Wittwer/The Observer

BUTTE, Mont. — It was far from a flashy performance, but Eastern is now 3-0 to start the season.

The Mountaineers defeated Carroll College 10-7 in a defensive juggernaut on the road in windy Butte, Montana on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

The first half seemed more like a soccer match, with both teams getting little offensive production. The first five drives of the game resulted in punts.

Midway through the second quarter it looked like Eastern was going to put points on the board when Isaiah Thomas returned a punt 23 yards to the Carroll 32-yard line. On the first play of the ensuing drive, quarterback Kai Quinn was intercepted at the Carroll 15-yard line. The Saints utilized the momentum and drove down to the Eastern 30, but the drive ended with a missed field goal by kicker Stephen Powell.

Quinn was intercepted again late in the second quarter, with both defenses halting any offensive motion towards the end zones. Knotted at 0-0 at halftime, both teams looked to regroup heading into the final two quarters.

The Mountaineers came out firing in the second half, marching right down the field after an early interception by Wesley McIlwaine set up possession at the Carroll 45. Quinn found Thomas for a 13-yard passing touchdown to put the first points of the game on the board with 13:06 remaining in the third quarter.

A forced punt on the following Carroll drive gave Eastern a chance to take a two-score advantage. Quinn and the Mountaineers drove down to the Carroll 13, but settled for a Zachary Cahill field goal to put Eastern up 10-0.

With 9:58 left in the fourth quarter, Carroll mounted a comeback effort with a fumble returned for a touchdown. Quinn was sacked deep in Eastern territory, allowing the Saints to swarm the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

The Mountaineers held strong in the remainder of the fourth quarter, limiting any additional scores. With the game on the line, Moses McAninch and Gabriel Shukle combined for a sack on Carroll quarterback Devan Bridgewater with just under two minutes remaining in regulation. Eastern went on to run the ball out and hold on to win 10-7.

With offensive production struggling, Eastern’s defense stepped up throughout the game. Quinn finished the game with 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Tyler Brown was his top target, totaling 73 yards on four catches.

On defense, Hayden Brandon and Solo Taylor led the Mountaineers with 12 tackles each. Shukle finished the day with two and a half sacks, while Chase Van Wyck tallied two sacks himself.

After hitting the road and coming away with a hard-fought defensive battle at Carroll College, Easten will return home to face College of Idaho on Sept. 25. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Community Stadium.