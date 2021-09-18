CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

💥NEW ROCK PODCAST LAUNCH💥 ‘The Heavy Hooks Show’ ft. Bullet For My Valentine – out now!

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUT TODAY – LISTEN HERE!. The Heavy Hooks Show is a brand new weekly podcast hosted by former BBC Introducing presenter Ollie Winiberg, launching on Spotify today! The podcast features interviews with some of the greatest names in both legendary and emerging rock, metal and everything in between. A true...

www.orcasound.com

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Releases New Single 'Shatter'

Welsh metallers BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE have released "Shatter", the third single from their upcoming seventh, self-titled studio album. "We're very excited for you all to hear our new track 'Shatter'," the band says. "It's one of our personal favorites and we're pretty sure it'll be one of yours. It's an absolute sledgehammer of a track with riffs for days. Let the head banging commence!"
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Guitarist: How 'The Pandemic Benefited Us'

Welsh metallers BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE will release their seventh, self-titled studio album on October 22 via Spinefarm/Search & Destroy. Frontman Matt Tuck began writing the album in September 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic brought things screeching to a halt in early 2020. But in June 2020, Tuck and longtime producer Carl Bown, who co-produced the band's 2015 album, "Venom", and produced and mixed 2018's "Gravity", picked up the pace again. Together, they hunkered down at Treehouse Studio in Chesterfield, where the remainder of the album was written.
MUSIC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Indie Rock Artist Snail Mail Announces New Album ‘Valentine,’ Shares Title Track

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snail Mail, a.k.a. the indie rock outfit founded and fronted by Maryland native Lindsey Jordan, is back with highly anticipated sophomore album “Valentine,” due out Nov. 5 on indie label stalwart Matador Records. Listen to swooning title track below. And here’s a new song! Been a very long time and it means a lot to get it out there. Love, Lindseyhttps://t.co/tUht4OJH6K — Snail Mail (@snailmail) September 15, 2021 Jordan burst into the indie rock world in early 2017, when she was still a high school student in Ellicott City, with the single “Thinning,” praised by music site Pitchfork for its “lush”...
BALTIMORE, MD
nextmosh.com

Twelve Foot Ninja share new song “Over and Out” (ft. Tatiana Shmayluk of Jinjer)

Share the post "Twelve Foot Ninja share new song “Over and Out” (ft. Tatiana Shmayluk of Jinjer)" Australian heavy fusion rockers Twelve Foot Ninja have premiered their new single titled “Over and Out,” which features a guest appearance from Tatiana Shmayluk of Jinjer — check out the track below. The tune serves as a preview of the band’s upcoming album, ‘Vengeance,’ which drops on October 15 through Volkanik Music (pre-order).
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Bullet For My Valentine Push Back Release of Upcoming New Album To November

Bullet For My Valentine has announced that due to manufacturing delays, their self titled album Bullet For My Valentine is being delayed in its release. Originally intending to drop Bullet For My Valentine on October 22, but has recently announced via Instagram in a statement that this date is being pushed back to November 5 due to covid related delays. Although they did not go into detail about what exactly about covid is causing these manufacturing delays, but their statement reads: “Important update here regarding the release of our 7th studio album. Unfortunately due to covid related manufacturing delays, we have no choice but to push back the release of our self titled record to November 5th. It’s important for us that you all be given the opportunity to experience this album at the same time, so as disappointing as it is to have to wait a little longer, we promise you it will be worth it.We want to thank you all for showing your support for this record so far! Stay tuned for more exciting news coming this week.
MUSIC
Anime News Network

Artist huke Launches New Black Rock Shooter Anime Project

Illustrator huke revealed on Thursday that a new anime project for the Black Rock Shooter franchise is launching. The project is titled Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall. The announcement did not reveal any other details, but huke drew the below visual for the new project. The Black Rock Shooter franchise...
COMICS
edmsauce.com

Morgan Page Launches New Podcast Series: Airwave

Rightfully considered as one of the most beloved figures of the modern electronic music era, Morgan Page has launched a new weekly podcast series: Airwave. Featured in the debut episode are Sick Individuals, the high-flying Dutch electronic dance music act consisting of Rinze “Ray” Hofstee and Joep “Jim” Smeele. With new episodes scheduled for every Tuesday, Airwave is a conversation hosted by Morgan Page where music and technology converge to tell the stories behind the artists and architects of creativity and technology.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Now Hear This: Alex Baker on the best new rock, ambient and electro-punk

Music, man – it’s the greatest, isn’t it? I know that’s obvious, but do you ever find yourself feeling utterly shit and then thinking, ​‘I’m going to listen to <insert your favourite band here>’ and then you almost instantly feel a hundred-million-times better? Yeah, same. Music is one of the most powerful forms of expression there is, it nourishes the soul. So, here’s a bunch of bands and artists that may well end up being your new go-tos! Enjoy!
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Mordian shares her playlist (Future Islands, The Doobie Brothers, Zeds Dead)

Share the post "Mordian shares her playlist (Future Islands, The Doobie Brothers, Zeds Dead)" Continuing our new column, we asked gothic-alternative artist Mordian to curate a Spotify playlist to be featured in this post. Dubbed ‘Moody Night Drive,’ Mordian’s musical broadcast (streamable here and embedded below) includes tunes from Wye Oak, Blue Foundation, Thurisaz, Estas Tonne and others.
MUSIC
GeekTyrant

GeekTyrant Has Launched a New Podcast Titled SECRET LEVEL!

I’m excited to announced that we have launched a new podcast! It’s titled Secret Level: A GeekTyrant Podcast and I’ve been working on this for awhile with my long time friend and GeekTyrant contributor Billy Fisher. We are finally at the point where we can launch it, and I hope that people will enjoy it.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
MUSIC
97.9 The Beat

LONR’s New Single ‘Read My Mind’ Featuring Yung Bleu Out Now!

Singer, songwriter and producer LONR checked into the Quicksilvashow to talk new single ‘. ‘ featuring Yung Bleu out now! LONR explains the meaning behind his name in two versions. The first version of LONR ‘Land Of Nothing Real’ “is the place inside your head where all your visions, dreams and aspirations just run free”. The other version “is everything we see” for what it truly is.
MUSIC
orcasound.com

My Morning Jacket share first single, “Love Love Love”; new album out October 22

LIVESTREAM FROM LAST WEEKEND’S FOREST HILLS STADIUM. NEW STUDIO ALBUM, MY MORNING JACKET, ARRIVES VIA ATO RECORDS ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22. My Morning Jacket share the first single from their self-titled ninth studio album. “Love Love Love” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services; a mesmerizing official music video directed by George Mays with animation by Mero premieres today via YouTube. MY MORNING JACKET arrives via ATO Records at all DSPs and in various physical formats on Friday, October 22.
MUSIC
WISH-TV

Christmas classics rock show to launch national production in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — A concert described as a new high-energy Christmas experience will help kick off the holiday season Dec. 3 at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Described as “a powerful visual and musical journey,” Luminare performs original Christmas songs and reimagines the classics...
CARMEL, IN
wearecritix.com

Cobra Kai Stars Xolo Mariduena And Jacob Bertrand Launch New My Cultra Podcast On IHeart Radio!

On the heels of the season 5 renewal announcement of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated smash hit Cobra Kai, series stars Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrandhave joined iHeartMedia’s new My Culturapodcast network, dedicated to elevating Latinx voices and creators, and sharing the Latinx experience with millions of listeners. Under the new network, Maridueña and Bertrand will host their original podcast series Lone Lobos, a talk show format series centered on the two budding stars discussing all things pop culture and featuring the occasional guest. The show will debut September 21 on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard. Fans can listen to the official Lone Lobos audio trailer now HERE.
TV SERIES
orcasound.com

Arkells Release Highly Anticipated Studio Album ‘Blink Once’

Arkells have released their brand new album, Blink Once. Stream now via your preferred platform. Blink Once is about resilience. It’s about grieving with loss and fall outs and finding your way back. The making of the album began before the pandemic, but the material seems to hit harder after everything we’ve been through over the past 18 months. These songs are about finding comfort in your family, community and music.
ROCK MUSIC
FanSided

Carrie Underwood flaunts killer legs in ripped glitter shorts

Carrie Underwood‘s jaw-dropping legs are getting told they’re the “best in the game” as photos of the 38-year-old country singer circulate her Instagram. The “American Idol” OG, whose legs are now as famous as her power voice, has been updating with live performance snaps – even ones in pouring rain – with a recent batch highlighting the killer pins and the signature country-glam style.
CELEBRITIES

