Portland, OR

College volleyball roundup: Eastern wins fourth straight in dominant win over Multnomah

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 7 days ago

PORTLAND — The Mountaineers kept momentum going, defeating Multnomah on the road in three straight sets on Friday, Sept. 17.

Eastern controlled the entire match and won easily, taking the sets 25-10, 25-8 and 25-6.

Cambree Scott was electric near the net, leading all players with 13 kills. Hailey Arritola recorded three aces, while Jet Taylor led the way with five blocks. Alexis McMurtrey recorded 30 assists, 21 digs and two aces.

As a team, Eastern recorded 39 kills to Multnomah’s 17 during a blowout win. The Mountaineers tallied seven aces and eight blocks as a team.

Following the victory, Eastern will stay in Portland for a matchup at Warner Pacific on Sept. 18. The Mountaineers are now 10-4 on the season and 5-1 in conference play.

