JOSEPH — Wallowa County was the site of a cross-country meet for the first time in several years thanks to the efforts of a Joseph High School student. Bayden Menton, a senior who runs for the Wallowa Valley cross-country squad, did the legwork that resulted in the Wallowa County Invitational, which took place Friday, Sept. 17, at Wallowa Lake State Park at the south end of Wallowa Lake.