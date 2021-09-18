CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College men’s soccer roundup: Eastern drops fourth straight

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
 6 days ago

PORTLAND — The Mountaineers are off to a difficult start to the season, losing all four games so far.

Eastern held its own in a low-scoring match with Warner Pacific, but the Knights defeated the Mountaineers 1-0 on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Mountaineers were out shot 7-1 in the first half, but the game remained scoreless. Eastern gained two corner kicks during the first 45 minutes, but failed to find the back of the net on those attempts.

In the second half, Warner Pacific senior defender Mauricio Sanchez scored in the 54th minute to give the Knights the lead. Eastern tallied four shots in the second half, but could not make up the deficit.

The Mountaineers are now 0-4 on the year and 0-1 in conference play. Eastern will remain in Portland and look to earn its first win in a road matchup with Multnomah on Sept. 18

