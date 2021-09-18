First they came for the unvaccinated
As I consider the unconstitutional vaccine mandates announced by the Biden administration yesterday I am very saddened about the direction that the USA is going. I am not an anti-vaxxer. I am a 75 year old man who had COVID-19. If I had not had the virus I would possibly take the vaccine but I do not need it because I have antibodies. Why is it that I am not given the opportunity to obtain a "vaccine passport" based on my antibodies?
