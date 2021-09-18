CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

First they came for the unvaccinated

By Rich Dokken
Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 7 days ago

As I consider the unconstitutional vaccine mandates announced by the Biden administration yesterday I am very saddened about the direction that the USA is going. I am not an anti-vaxxer. I am a 75 year old man who had COVID-19. If I had not had the virus I would possibly take the vaccine but I do not need it because I have antibodies. Why is it that I am not given the opportunity to obtain a “vaccine passport” based on my antibodies?

www.grandrapidsmn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
federalwaymirror.com

Editorial: A message to the unvaccinated and unmasked

If there’s one pandemic symptom that seems universal and now rampant — regardless of vaccination status and mask use — it’s frustration; seething, consuming and infectious frustration. Those who have refused jabs for one of three vaccines for covid-19 and chafe at advice and mandates for masks have had it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Herald & Review

LETTER: No sympathy for the unvaccinated

I have no sympathy for the unvaccinated. This past October, a local surgical nurse was part of a surgical team which performed emergency surgery on a COVID patient in Champaign. Unfortunately, several members of the team contacted COVID. They're now known as a “longhauler” and unable to work. We will...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hudsonvalley360.com

For Your Health: Understanding the unvaccinated

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, you have probably heard and read about the concept of herd immunity many times. By way of reminder, herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community (the “herd”) becomes immune to a disease from either past infection or vaccination, making its spread from person to person unlikely. As a result, the whole community becomes protected, not just those who are immune.
HUDSON, NY
Boston Globe

The unvaccinated and the orphans they leave behind

She became an orphan before she ever met her parents. By the time doctors delivered their daughter six weeks early, Daniel and Davy Macias were desperately ill from COVID-19. Davy died first. A few weeks later, her husband succumbed. She was unvaccinated; his family said his status was unclear. They left five children age 7 and under.
KIDS
maqnews.com

Unvaccinated account for 88% of hospitalized

About 88% of Iowa patients hospitalized in intensive care units due to COVID-19 have not been vaccinated, said the county’s top health official Monday. And while positive cases locally are at similar levels as last week, the virus appears to be infecting younger people. “It does seem like there have...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

GOP activist still opposes vaccine mandates after battle with COVID-19

By the time Mark Korin leaves the hospital, he will have lost 40 pounds and spent nearly two months battling COVID-19. And he still has a long recovery ahead. The former Oak Grove mayor, chair of the Senate District 31 Republican Party and Trump supporter had refused the COVID-19 vaccine, believing he did not need it. Korin said he took zinc, Vitamin D, and Vitamin C supplements to boost his immune system, declining an opportunity to get vaccinated at a Walgreens in July when he was there to pick up some medications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
POLITICS
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
manisteenews.com

COLIN MERRY: 9/11: What came after

When asked to write a column about 9/11 20 years later, my first thought was it didn't have much of an impact on me. It was a terrible day for the country, and I felt as bad as I could about the 2,977 American's who died. However, life went on as usual for me and the people around me. I was 22 and starting my college career again, so I had things other than politics on my mind. Growing up through the '80s and '90s, things just seemed to work out anyway, at least that's what I, who hadn't been paying the slightest attention, thought.
POLITICS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy