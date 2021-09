The Capitola Wharf was built in 1857 for F.A. Hihn back when the site was known as Soquel Landing. Early on immigrant Italian fishermen leased land near the wharf from Hihn and established a fishing village. As seen in this image, the anglers are securing a boat on the wharf. The Venetian Court was built upon the site of the old fishing village in 1924. (Karen Nevis – Capitola Historical Museum)