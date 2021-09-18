CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

See If You Can Make Out What Nick Saban Is Yelling Here

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe juggernaut that is Alabama came out hot in Gainesville, collecting 21 of the game's first 24 points against the Florida Gators. Such is Saturday for college football fans who, at this point are left to conclude the Crimson Tide are playing in their own level just below the professional ranks. Notorious perfectionist Nick Saban was not completely thrilled with his No. 1-ranked side's showing and his frustrations manifested in the below outburst.

www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
On3.com

What Nick Saban said in postgame press conference following Mercer

Nick Saban had a lot to discuss following Alabama’s 48-14 victory over Mercer on Saturday. Despite the 34-point margin, the Crimson Tide didn’t play all that well. Plus, there’s the injury status of Will Anderson Jr. Here’s everything Saban said in his postgame press conference with the media. Opening statement.
MERCER, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Alabama DB hilariously calls out Nick Saban for 'deez' jokes

You never know what you’re going to hear when you ask a college football player a question. That was the case when Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle was asked by a reporter about head coach Nick Saban, and whether Saban had any favorite sayings, or “quips” that he uses. According...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Make Out#American Football#The Florida Gators#Aflac
mediaite.com

Nick Saban Addresses His Affinity for ‘Deez’ Nuts Jokes: ‘It’s to Anybody’s Imagination’ What ‘These’ Are

After Alabama safety Jordan Battle outed Nick Saban’s affinity for immature and slightly indecent humor, the iconic college football coach was left to explain his frequent use of “deez nuts” jokes. Earlier this week, Battle had reporters cackling after he shared his favorite coaching quips from Saban, surprisingly answering the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

What USM's Will Hall said about Alabama, Nick Saban's process

Southern Miss head coach Will Hall spoke to reporters following Tuesday's practice. Below is everything he said about the Golden Eagles and their matchup with Alabama on Saturday. Opening statement…. “Good competition Tuesday today. We had great weather and were able to go back on the grass for the first...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Lane Kiffin makes plea to media using Nick Saban catchphrase

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made a plea, citing a popular Nick Saban catchphrase, asking for media to please “stop with all the rat poison.”. Nick Saban has used the term ‘rat poison’ in regards to positive media attention. The Alabama head coach first used the term in 2017, after Alabama’s 27-19 win over Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy