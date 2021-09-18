See If You Can Make Out What Nick Saban Is Yelling Here

The juggernaut that is Alabama came out hot in Gainesville, collecting 21 of the game's first 24 points against the Florida Gators. Such is Saturday for college football fans who, at this point are left to conclude the Crimson Tide are playing in their own level just below the professional ranks. Notorious perfectionist Nick Saban was not completely thrilled with his No. 1-ranked side's showing and his frustrations manifested in the below outburst.