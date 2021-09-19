The AP Top 25 Fared

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

No. 1. Alabama (3-0) beat No. 11 Florida 31-29. Next: vs. Southern Miss., Saturday. No. 2. Georgia (2-0) vs. South Carolina. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday. No. 3. Oklahoma (3-0) beat Nebraska 23-16. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday. No. 4. Oregon (2-0) vs. Stony Brook. Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday. No. 5....

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
Alabama and Auburn ranked in updated AP Top 25

(WHNT) — The Associated Press ranked Alabama and Auburn in its Top 25 after the second week of the 2021 college football season. Alabama was ranked #1 after taking the 48-14 win against Mercer University on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Auburn was ranked #22 after beating Alabama State University 62-0 in...
Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
College Football: AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. Record Pts Prv. 1. Alabama (60) 2-0 1572 1. 2....
Michigan Football Ranks 25th In AP Top 25

Michigan Wolverines football began the season unranked for the first time since 2015, but it only took the Maize and Blue two weeks — with two impressive victories — to find themselves back in the Associated Press and coaches polls. One week after blowing out Western Michigan, 47-14, in the...
Oregon, Iowa jump into top 5 in AP poll

The Oregon Ducks and Iowa Hawkeyes shot up into the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday after securing big road wins against highly ranked opponents. Oregon climbed eight spots to No. 4 after hitting the road to defeat then-No. 3 Ohio State 35-28 on Saturday. Iowa is right behind the Ducks, jumping five spots to No. 5 after taking down in-state rival Iowa State, formerly ranked ninth, 27-17.
Best of the best: AP ranks the top Games of the Century

The mere idea of trying to rank the greatest “games of the century” doesn't make sense, which makes it perfect for college football. The national champion, after all, for decades was determined by educated guess, which meant there could be multiple games deemed once-in-lifetime events played within a span of just a few years.
Rebels rise in AP Top 25

Ole Miss shot up four spots to No. 13 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Rebels' rise in the rankings comes after they issued a 61-21 beatdown of Tulane on Sunday. Ole Miss has an open date this week before heading into an Oct. 2, showdown with top-ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Game time and television designation for the contest will be announced Monday.
What’s next for USC? Oregon State and a QB decision

Oregon State (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12) at USC (2-1, 1-1) Oregon State update: The Beavers are coming off a 42-0 win over Idaho, their second win in a row and the second consecutive game in which they have scored over 40 points. The shutout win gave Oregon State the luxury of resting many of its starters in the second half this past weekend. … QB Chance Nolan has completed 70.3% of his passes for 634 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions through three games, while RB B.J. Baylor has rushed for 264 yards and seven TDs. … The Oregon State defense ranks ninth nationally at tackles for loss, averaging nine per game. The Beavers allow on three TFLs per contest, making the line of scrimmage an important battle for this game.
Texas vs. TCU Kickoff Time Announced

On October 2, the Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth. The Big 12 conference announced that the game will be yet another early 11 a.m. CT, kickoff time (ABC). Currently, Texas leads the series with a 63-27-1...
Texas Tech has ample motivation for Texas week

Texas Tech has finished each of the past five football seasons with a losing record, taking 35 losses altogether in that time. Few, if any, setbacks have stung more and stuck with the Red Raiders longer than the one last year against Texas. The Red Raiders lost 63-56 in overtime...
