“Yumi’s Cells” And “The Veil” Ratings Rise For Their 2nd Episodes; “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Sees Dip

By E. Cha
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew dramas “Yumi’s Cells” and “The Veil” are on the rise!. On September 18, MBC’s “The Veil” enjoyed a significant increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the new spy drama starring Namgoong Min rose to an average nationwide rating of 8.0 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all channels.

