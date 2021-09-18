“Yumi’s Cells” And “The Veil” Ratings Rise For Their 2nd Episodes; “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Sees Dip

Oh heck, I didn’t even get to write about the press conferences this week and BAM! all four dramas dropped on me this Friday. Goes to show what a busy work week can do for keeping on top of other things. This Friday was one of those rare events now, a multi K-drama premiere that used to happen all the time (remember the epic Cinderella Unni/Personal Taste/Prosecutor Princess same day premiere) and this time it’s a three-way fight with another competitor running his own race. Netflix dropped all 8-episodes of Squid Game and doesn’t subscribe to TV ratings, but it should do well as the action thriller genre is very popular on the streaming platform. On the domestic television side, MBC released action revenge drama The Veil (Black Sun), SBS switched genres from mega makjang Penthouse to the comedic One the Woman, and tvN premiered the cute workplace romance drama Yumi’s Cells. The early lead goes to the darkhouse One the Woman, which also got the highest amount of positive ratings and a first episode ratings 8.2%. The Veil is touted as MBC’s savior and is also off to a promising start with 7.2% ratings and mostly good reviews as well though some feel it’s too much like IRIS. Yumi’s Cells airs on cable tvN but even then it’s 2.1% ratings is on the lower side for the network which has been seeing more and more dramas premiere in the 3-5% range in recent years. I’m off to binge all four and thankfully I have the bandwidth for all since I don’t need to channel surf live.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO