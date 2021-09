FLORENCE, S.C. — Grace Howard had an ace, four assists, two blocks and four digs to lead West Florence's volleyball team to a 3-2 win (25-20, 25-27, 25-23, 22-25, 15-10) over Wilson on Thursday night. Teammate Rion Caldwell had two aces, 19 assists, two blocks and three digs. The Knights...

FLORENCE, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO