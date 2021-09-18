Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Apex Place Apartments in Forest Hills, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Apex Place Apartments at 62-11 108th Street and 108-75 62nd Drive, Buildings A and C of a three-building residential project in Forest Hills, Queens. Developed by Phipps Houses, the complex includes one 17-story building and two 13-story buildings yielding 430 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 267 units for residents at 50 to 140 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $27,498 to $207,200.www.newyorkyimby.com
