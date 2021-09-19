CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond drops lawsuit over appointments to SSCVA board

Cover picture for the articleHammond has dropped its yearslong lawsuit involving the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority after a recent change in direction at the tourism agency. The city of Hammond sued the SSCVA in 2019, alleging the agency blocked two of its appointments to the board.

