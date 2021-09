An organizer for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign has paddled his kayak for more than 60 days now in order to draw attention to climate change. Graham Jordison started his 2,341 mile paddle on July 19 on the Missouri River in Three Forks, Montana. His paddle will end in St. Louis in the next few days. As of 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Jordison was in Saline County, Missouri. He approximately paddles 35 miles daily.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO