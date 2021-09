Now in his ninth season as Kentucky’s head coach, Mark Stoops has passed several milestones. There are a few more on the horizon this weekend. A win over South Carolina would be Stoops’ 26th SEC victory, breaking Fran Curci’s school record of 25. It would be Stoops’ 53rd career victory at Kentucky, putting him just seven wins shy of tying Paul “Bear” Bryant’s record of 60. A win would also move Kentucky to 2-0 in the SEC for the first time since 2018 and the second time since 1977.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO