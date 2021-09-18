CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Memphis scores on bizarre 94-yard punt return against Mississippi State

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31EAFK_0c0Xaf0W00

One of the stranger plays of the season to date — or for the entire season — took place on Saturday as Mississippi State played at Memphis.

The Tigers led 21-17 in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs punted.

The ball was kept out of the end zone by one of the Mississippi State special teams players. Another thought he downed it inside the Memphis 10.

However, an alert Calvin Austin III picked up the ball and took off the other way. While one Mississippi State player congratulated another and an official looked like he was calling the play dead.

But …

Before Mississippi State knew it, Austin was in the end zone 94 yards later for a Memphis touchdown.

Austin had already caught a pair of touchdown passes in the second half before his alert decision.

The touchdown Memphis a 28-17 lead en route to a 31-29 victory. It was the Tigers’ 17th home win in a row and it came over an SEC opponent. Memphis has won 22 consecutive nonconference home games, with the last loss coming in 2013

The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs by the same score Alabama topped Florida an hour or so earlier.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas has drastically improved in penalty yards this season

One of the biggest issues during the Tom Herman era was the lack of discipline shown by the team. The Longhorns would constantly shoot themselves in the foot, racking up penalty yards every game. There were games where an unnecessary roughness prevented them from scoring key touchdowns, or holding penalties that negated big plays. It just always seemed that whenever the team had some momentum, a ill-timed penalty would happen.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Keys for the Sooners offense vs West Virginia

Another week of football time in Norman, Oklahoma!. Things will look and feel a little different as the Oklahoma Sooners will be hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers to kick off their Big 12 campaign. As the weather cools down a bit and the sun sets a lot faster, Oklahoma’s competition level will get hotter.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Mississippi Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas Tech vs Texas: Week 4 threat assessment

Big 12 play finally opens up on Saturday when the Texas Tech Red Raiders come into Austin to face off with the Texas Longhorns. The last meeting was a high-scoring affair where the Longhorns needed a little luck to win the game in overtime. Texas was trailing by 15 with under three minutes to go when Sam Ehlinger and Co. went to work when he found Brennan Eagles and Joshua Moore on back-to-back drives to tie the game. They eventually won it in overtime on a pass to Moore once again.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#American Football#Tigers#Memphis Football#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Titans OT Isaiah Wilson working out for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting former Tennessee Titans first-round pick and offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson for a workout, per the league’s transactions wire. Wilson, who was drafted by the Titans with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, ran into several off-the-field issues during his rookie campaign and ended up playing just four snaps that year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football defender placed on injured reserve

The Indianapolis Colts have several former Wolverines on their roster, headlined by this year’s first-round pick in edge rusher Kwity Paye. In addition to Paye, the Colts have former Michigan football wideout Tarik Black on the team, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas. But the other recent player who wore a winged helmet will be out for at least three weeks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch: Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

On Saturday morning, the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field in Chicago. This will be one of the most important matchups of the season for the Badgers, not only because they will be facing former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan at the helm for the Fighting Irish, but because of the implications it has for the Badgers in the Big Ten West. Notre Dame and Wisconsin have played each other 16 times in their program histories with the latest matchup occurring back in 1964 where the Fighting Irish won 31-7.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five reasons why Wisconsin beats Notre Dame on Saturday

After months of build up to Jack Coan and Notre Dame facing Graham Mertz and Wisconsin, we are less than 24 hours away from the storylines playing out on the field. On paper, the two teams look close to even as Notre Dame has struggled to their 3-0 record while Wisconsin dropped their season opener to Penn State thanks to poor red zone execution. Both squads, however, have NFL talent on either side of the football while bringing physicality and tough running to Soldier Field in Chicago.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy