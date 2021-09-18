CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

What Are We Gonna Do About Manny?

By Justin Dottavio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Hurricanes Athletic Department has slumped into a disgraceful state under Athletic Director Blake James. I wrote about this in 2018 in a post titled “The decline of Miami Hurricanes men’s athletics,” and three years later can you really say that I was wrong? Nepotism has been the name of the game for the disappointing baseball and football programs while the basketball program has seen a mass exodus after a slump under 71 year old coach Jim Larrañaga.

The Spun

Manny Diaz Reveals Honest Message To Miami Recruits

With today’s 38-17 loss to Michigan State, Miami fell to 1-2 on the season. It’s not the start head coach Manny Diaz was hoping for. The Hurricanes began the season ranked 14th in the AP poll. They were blown out by Alabama in the opener, but that’s nothing to really be ashamed about.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

College Football World Now Calling For Major Coach’s Firing

It’s only Week 3 of the college football season, but it appears Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz is already on the hot seat. After spending a few years as the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator, Diaz was named the football program’s head coach in 2019. He showed a lot of promise in his season season, leading the Hurricanes to an 8-3 record.
MIAMI, FL
stateoftheu.com

The Sad Reality About The Hurricanes. Enough is Enough.

Hi guys, it’s Marsh. Long time, no talk. So, how should I begin, what is there even to say? I can write my complaints about the Hurricanes, but it’ll be the same thing fans have heard for the last 15 seasons. Let me start by saying this, Miami is an...
MIAMI, FL
stateoftheu.com

Storm Center, September 20th. Miami gets blown out by Michigan State; temperature rising on Diaz?

Happy (?) Monday Canes fans. Let’s recap the weekend to start our Monday, shall we?. Miami folds again, get demolished by Michigan State 38-17 So....things are not going great (or well at all) for our beloved Hurricanes. Another P5 opponent, another loss, the Canes’ 4th in their last 5 games. Michigan State came down to Hard Rock Stadium and emerged with a relatively easy 38-17 win. The game was close for a while, but the score illustrates the difference between the teams on Saturday pretty well, in my opinion.
MICHIGAN STATE
stateoftheu.com

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Michigan State Spartans edition

Another week, another atrocious performance from the Canes. While Miami was able to overcome the deficient performance last week to eke out a win against Appalachian State, such was not the case today. Michigan State came into Hard Rock Stadium and emerged with a 38-17 win over the Canes on Saturday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
stateoftheu.com

Time To Get Off The Hamster Wheel of Mediocrity

Much has been made this week about the slow start for our Miami Hurricanes. Fans are upset on social media. Radio shows are filled with venom pointed at a coaching staff that is in their third year, yet the same problems continue to permeate throughout the program. Slow starts on...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

Kirk Herbstreit Names The “Best Atmosphere” In College Football

Over his years as a college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit has visited dozens of college campuses and experienced the best atmospheres that the sport has to offer. But only one could take the top spot as the best in the game. On Thursday, Herbstreit unveiled his “Herbie Award” for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS

