Michigan State

Michigan State’s upset win at No. 24 Miami ‘will set the tone’ for rest of season

By Matt Wenzel
MLive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – After celebrating a 38-17 upset win at No. 24 Miami on Saturday afternoon, Michigan State players streamed toward the locker room. Second-year coach Mel Tucker, meanwhile, bounced through the group in the opposite direction on the field at Hard Rock Stadium. He congratulated players and assistant coaches until he got to the back of the pack, then turned around and joined them. The Spartans were heading home with an unbeaten record still intact.

