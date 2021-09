ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh has heard your criticism of the Wolverines’ run-pass ratio on Saturday and he’s having none of it. Of course, the maize and blue took down Washington, 31-10 on Saturday, and did so by running the ball almost exclusively. Still, it garnered over 6 yards a pop, even when the Huskies knew it was coming. In his weekly media availability, Harbaugh addressed the consternation some had about it, noting ‘there are multiple ways to travel.’

