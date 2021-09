A Yorkshire woman was stunned when she saw what appeared to be a crocodile roaming free in her neighbour's garden.Sarah Jayne Ellis said she spotted the creature from her house near the River Aire in Castleford.There was a similar sighting reported at a nature reserve in the town last year.Ms Ellis said she thought the animal, which has been called the “Castleford Croc”, was around 3 or 4ft long and “looked real”.She told YorkshireLive: “I thought 'that's a crocodile'.“I was shutting the blinds in the bedroom when I saw it on the grass. I looked a couple of hours later...

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO