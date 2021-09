Alabama fans breathed a sigh of relief as it was revealed that linebacker Will Anderson’s knee injury suffered against Mercer on Sept. 11 turned out not to be a serious one. Despite leaving in the 3rd quarter of the game against the Bears, Anderson walked off under his own power. He was later deemed “questionable” for his involvement leading up to the No. 1 Tide’s big showdown with No. 11 Florida in Gainesville before Nick Saban mentioned being “encouraged” by the recovery of the linebacker during his weekly press conference on Monday.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO