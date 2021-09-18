CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Boris Johnson accused of neglecting national security as he prepares to skip key meetings

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vP6WB_0c0XZfy300

The Covid-19 and Afghanistan emergencies have exposed ways in which Boris Johnson is neglecting national security, a highly critical report warns today.

The prime minister is accused of overseeing an “inadequate” Whitehall system that lacks clear lines of responsibility and is unable to cope with more than one major crisis at a time.

Furthermore, he is poised to slash the time he spends leading National Security Council (NSC) meetings by around two-thirds under looming changes, says a committee of MPs and peers.

The Joint Committee on National Security Strategy brands the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan “a systemic failure”, while noting that the NSC’s structures were abandoned when the Covid pandemic struck.

Yet the council’s vital role was underlined by a warning from one expert witness of a one-in-six chance of an “existential catastrophe” over the next 100 years – ranging from climate change to nuclear war.

The report calls the NSC shake-up – drafted by national security adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove – “a retrograde step that suggests a more casual approach to national security”.

“It is the prime minister’s personal investment of time and authority that lends credibility to the NSC and its cross-government structures,” it states.

“Yet, under the new system, the prime minister will spend roughly 65 per cent less time in NSC meetings than under the previous practice of weekly meetings when parliament is in session.”

Margaret Beckett , the committee’s chair, said: “The whole point of the National Security Council is that it is supposed to prepare for, and act upon, a long-term view of our national security risks. It should be above the hurly-burly of daily concerns.

“But when two events – the Covid-19 pandemic and Afghanistan – demonstrated yet again what a dangerous world we now live in, weaknesses in the structures of the National Security Council were exposed.”

The NSC, established in 2010 by David Cameron , has held weekly meetings between senior ministers and defence and intelligence chiefs, chaired by the prime minister.

But Sir Stephen’s changes will see Mr Johnson attend only around half of its meetings, and will risk leaving the NSC unable to “tackle the most pressing issues”, the report warns.

It calls for improvements to ensure the NSC has clear lines of responsibility and accountability as well as a role in allocating security funding, and that the council is able to work with the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The committee also recommends re-establishing a ministerial committee for managing risks and resilience, and designating chief risk officers for national security in each department.

The role of the Cabinet Office’s team of analysts should be strengthened to feed the NSC assessments of the full range of threats and hazards, it says, adding that the government needs to ensure “external and diverse input into NSC discussions to guard against ‘groupthink’.”

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Psaki blames Boris Johnson for calling on reporters during Biden WH meet

Press secretary Jen Psaki tried to explain away President Biden’s refusal to take questions from reporters during his Tuesday sitdown with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by claiming that the UK leader had blindsided White House aides by calling on two British reporters. “I think our relationship with the United...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to say if he could live on Universal Credit

Boris Johnson has refused to say if he could live on £118 a week, the new level of Universal Credit after it is cut by £20 next month.The prime minister, who is currently paid £161,000 a year and previously earned £275,000 on top of his MP’s salary for writing a weekly Daily Telegraph column, did not answer journalists’ questions about if he could manage on the lower sum.Universal Credit – the main benefit payment for people of working age and claimed by 5.8m people across England, Scotland and Wales – was increased by £20 a week at the start of...
U.K.
Fox News

Nigel Farage on Biden's 'utterly bizarre' meeting with Boris Johnson: Is he actually 'fit' for office?

Former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that some in Britain are asking if Joe Biden is fit to be in office. Farage argued when Biden "doesn’t take questions from journalists" he "isn’t accountable for what he's doing as leader of America or leader of the free world." He said Johnson was "stunned" when Biden declined to call on U.S. reporters Tuesday after Johnson answered questions from the British press.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Boris Johnson liked Trump. Now he seems to love Biden.

Boris Johnson was as an ally of Donald Trump’s. The former president referred to the British prime minister as “Britain Trump,” and Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. But now Johnson has made a 180-degree turn, and he’s singing President Biden’s praises. Fresh from what he viewed as a triumphant visit to the White House on Tuesday, Johnson sat down with The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth at the British ambassador’s temporary residence in Washington to spell out with boyish enthusiasm what he had received from the Biden administration during his trip to D.C. — including the lifting of a coronavirus-driven travel ban, among other items. The prime minister wanted to minimize France’s displeasure at being cut out of the recent submarine deal negotiated over months in secret by Britain, the United States and Australia. Without missing a beat, he brushed off the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the secret deal “a knife in the back” and a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision.” Only a few weeks ago, Johnson and senior members of his government saw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as unwise and reportedly were annoyed at not being given advance notice by the White House. Now Johnson is talking about working with the Taliban. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Lovegrove
Person
Margaret Beckett
Person
David Cameron
Person
Slash
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Biden ignores US reporters as media pushed out of Johnson meeting mid-sentence

President Joe Biden did not take questions from US reporters during his meeting with UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. Mr Johnson was speaking about the Good Friday Agreement and ensuring nothing the United Kingdom does interrupts the accords with Northern Irelands. Mr Johnson was responding to questions from two British reporters, CBS’s Steven Portnoy reported from inside the Oval Office.IN THE PRESIDENT'S OVAL OFFICE: Boris Johnson recognized two British reporters for questions.Joe Biden then signaled it was time for the press to leave, without taking any questions from his own press corps.— Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) September 21,...
WORLD
Indy100

Boris Johnson accuses Kermit the Frog of being ‘wrong’ in climate speech at UN

Boris Johnson took the time to bizarrely take on the opinion of Muppet favourite Kermit the Frog during a big speech on climate change to world leaders.As he addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, the prime minister described how humanity is at its “adolescence” and needs to stop “trashing” the environment and urged the world to “grow up”.Johnson also peppered his speech with a number of references, including Oxford philosopher Toby Ord - “we are just old enough to get ourselves into serious trouble.”And here's the clip: Boris Johnson references Oxford philosopher Toby Ord,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsc#The Joint Committee#Covid#Parliament#The Cabinet Office
New York Post

White House press pool rages as Biden snubs US scribes at UK meeting

Members of the White House press corps protested to press secretary Jen Psaki Tuesday after President Biden declined to take questions during the public portion of his sitdown with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson — instead allowing White House handlers to escort the press out even after Johnson showed up Biden by calling on two British reporters.
POTUS
The Independent

Brazil health minister who shook hands with Boris Johnson at UN tests positive for Covid

A Brazilian health minister who shook hands with a maskless Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus in New York.Marcelo Quiroga sat with the British prime minister and new foreign secretary Liz Truss during a bilateral meeting with Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro on Monday.A statement from the Brazilian government said that Mr Quiroga is currently in good health and will remain in isolation in the US. The health minister received his first shot of a Covid vaccine in January.The 55-year-old cardiologist was filmed shaking hands with Mr Johnson and is also thought to be staying at the same hotel as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
Indy100

Awkward video of Boris Johnson being accused of relying on Piers Corbyn for climate change info resurfaces

A video claiming Boris Johnson once got his views on climate change from conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn has resurfaced and is causing people to raise their eyebrows.The video, which is of a 2013 London Assembly meeting, shows the then deputy Mayor and Green Party politician Jenny Jones locking horns with the then Mayor of London (that’s Johnson of course) and given the growing notoriety of Corbyn in the intervening eight years, it is really quite something to see.In the clip Jones says:“Let me get back to your climate sceptic views because you rely a lot on a weatherman called...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Middletown Press

Jeff Bezos, Boris Johnson Meet During UNGA

While the United Nations General Assembly is underway in New York this week, heavy hitters from around the world are meeting, and that includes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The two men met Monday at the UK diplomatic residence and, per a Downing Street representative’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Boris Johnson uses Bolsonaro meeting to promote AstraZeneca jab

Boris Johnson has used a meeting with Brazil’s coronavirus-denying president to promote Covid vaccinations – only to undermine his message by failing to wear a face mask. The British prime minister met Jair Bolsonaro – who has been accused of sabotaging Brazilian vaccination efforts and claims not to have been inoculated – at the British Consulate General’s residence in New York on Monday, on the eve of the United Nations general assembly.
HEALTH
BBC

Rich nations must increase climate support funds, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has renewed his call for richer countries to increase financial support to poorer ones fighting the effects of climate change. Speaking at a UN gathering in New York, the UK PM said he was "increasingly frustrated" at support offered to countries hit hard by global warming. He added...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson is blasted over his 'casual' approach to Britain's national security amid fears UK can't cope with more than one major crisis at a time

Boris Johnson came under fire last night over the Government’s ‘more casual’ approach to Britain’s national security. MPs and peers issued the criticism as they warned that the Whitehall machine was unable to cope with more than one major crisis at a time. Parliament’s joint committee on the national security...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

255K+
Followers
113K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy