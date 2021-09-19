Hospital announces new staff members
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed Mohamed Hassan, M.D., hospitalist, and Kimberly Levin, M.D., pathologist to its staff. Hassan, specializes in providing medical care to hospitalized patients. Hassan received his medical degree in medicine and surgery from Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at SBH Health System, Bronx, N.Y. Hassan is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He received an education commission of Foreign Medical Graduation Certification.www.standard-journal.com
Comments / 0