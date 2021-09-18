CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crump Cup: Michael Muehr-John Sawin; Jason Anthony-Stewart Hagestad to meet in semis at Pine Valley

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Three-time champion Michael Muehr of McLean, Virginia, beat tournament medalist Jeronimo Esteve of Windermere, Florida, in his morning match and Kris Mikkelsen of Atlanta in the afternoon. The 2019 champion will take on 2016 runner-up John Sawin of Pebble Beach, California, in Sunday morning’s semifinal match of the 96th annual George Arthur Crump Memorial Tournament at Pine Valley Golf Club in New Jersey. Jason Anthony of Fairfield, California, will play 2016 U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion Stewart Hagestad of Newport Beach, California, in the final four.

Defending senior champion Gene Elliott of West Des Moines, Iowa, will face his fellow Hawkeye and longtime pal Michael McCoy of Norwalk, Iowa, in a Sunday morning semifinal match of past tournament champions. Michael Kelley of Westerville, Ohio will play against Matthew Sughrue of Arlington, Virginia on the other side of the bracket.

Pine Valley Golf Club, the No. 1-ranked classic course on Golfweek’s Best list, is a private club that traditionally opens its doors on the final day of the competition. However, it will not be open to the public for Sunday’s final match of the 2021 Crump Memorial Tournament.

Here’s the bracket for all flights:

Related
amateurgolf.com

The Crump Cup returns for its 96th playing at Pine Valley

The 96th playing of the George A. Crump Memorial Tournament, better known as the Crump Cup, is set to tee off this Thursday at Pine Valley Golf Club. The tournament has long been considered the premier mid-amateur and senior golf event on the amateur golf calendar, and some consider it to be the best experience in amateur golf. To find out why, follow the link below.
GOLF
amateurgolf.com

Esteve, Elliott are medalists as Crump Cup heads to match play

Why is Pine Valley such a good match play course? Aside from the fact that any of the 18 holes would probably be the best hole on your home course, there is the issue of its relentless difficulty. Perhaps more than any other course, with potential disaster lurking around every...
GOLF
amateurgolf.com

Esteve leads the Crump Cup, but West steals the show

Jeronimo Esteve (Windermere, Fla.) was the only player in the field to match par on Thursday, shooting a 70 to take a one-shot lead over Skip Berkmeyer (Chesterfield, Mo.) after the first round of the 96th Crump Cup at Pine Valley Golf Club. Esteve, who had a breakout win at...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeronimo Esteve earns Crump Cup medalist honors at Pine Valley

Jeronimo Esteve of Windermere, Florida, shot 71 and earned medalist honors with a 36-hole score of 141 in the Open Division of the 96th annual George Arthur Crump Memorial Tournament at Pine Valley Golf Club in New Jersey. Esteve will face three-time champion Michael Muehr of McLean, Virginia in Saturday morning’s first round of match play. (Scores and draw listed below.)
WINDERMERE, FL
amateurgolf.com

Muehr wins his 4th Crump Cup; McCoy gets first senior title

Some familiar names found their way to the winner’s circle on Sunday at the 96th playing of the George A. Crump Memorial Tournament a.k.a the Crump Cup at Pine Valley Golf Club. Michael Muehr (McLean, Va.) rallied from an early deficit to defeat Stewart Hagestad (Newport Beach, Calif.) 3 and...
GOLF
amateurgolf.com

Three-time champ Muehr among Crump Cup semifinalists

After two rounds of match play at Pine Valley Golf Club, just four players remain in the chase for the 96th Crump Cup. Michael Muehr (McLean, Va.), the three-time champion who is defending the title he won when the Crump Cup was last played in 2019, rode his experience to a pair of convincing wins over stroke play medalist Jeronimo Esteve and Kris Mikkelsen (Atlanta, Ga.). No one in the field has played more championship match play rounds than Muehr, who is in the top bracket for the ninth straight year.
GOLF
Sportico

Ryder Cup Riches: Pride the Only Prize in This Meeting of Pros

The 43rd Ryder Cup starts Friday at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisc. A team of 12 U.S. golfers, captained by Steve Stricker, will take on a team of 12 European golfers, captained by Ireland’s Padraig Harrington. The winning team will take home a cash prize of . . . $0. The Ryder Cup is a unique professional sports event in that the athletes aren’t paid. The Olympics, which feature both pro and amateur athletes, might seem analogous. Yet Olympic national teams frequently provide medalists with cash prizes. The Ryder Cup eschews cash prizes altogether. Perhaps one might consider an NCAA sports tournament to bear...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

