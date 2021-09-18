CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smyrna, GA

Suicidal man shot after pointing gun at officers trying to help him, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gF8R_0c0XZQg200

SMYRNA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in Cobb County.

Smyrna police say they responded to the Edison at the Battery apartments on N. Lincoln Trace Ave. Saturday afternoon to calls of a man threatening suicide inside an apartment with several other people.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say the man was holding a gun while officers tried to deescalate the situation. At some point, the man pointed his gun at the officers and a Smryna police officer shot him.

Immediately after the shooting, officers began administering first aid.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is currently in surgery.

“In a nanosecond, he changed the dynamics of the situation, pointing the weapon at us, putting our life in danger,” said Lieutenant Louis Defense with the Smyrna Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Residents of the complex say they could not believe what they heard.

““It was just like boom, boom boom, it was so loud it was so scary, it was horrific it was horrible,” a resident who did not want to be identified told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln.

That same resident said that police went around the complex banging on doors telling everyone to get out of the building.

The apartment complex where the shooting took place is located near Truist Park. The Atlanta Braves are not scheduled to play there Saturday.

Smyrna police say this was their first officer-involved shooting of 2021.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Feds charge DC cop with murder in police pursuit death

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An officer in the nation’s capital has been indicted on a murder charge for his role in a fatal vehicle accident during a police chase that sparked two days of protests and clashes. Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Terrence Sutton, 37, was indicted on second-degree murder,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WSB Radio

Officer in Daniel Prude death faces departmental discipline

One of several police officers seen on video pinning down Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being detained on a street in upstate New York, could face departmental discipline, the Rochester Police Department said. Officer Mark Vaughn is the only officer to be served with "departmental charges" Thursday...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smyrna, GA
Smyrna, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
21K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy