Candelario and Garneau homer, Tigers beat Rays

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Jeimer Candelario and Dustin Garneau homered as the Detroit Tigers beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Tampa Bay has a 7 ½ game lead over second place Boston. Toronto is 8 ½ games back, with the New York Yankees trailing by 10. Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was placed on the COVID-19 related IL with general illness symptoms before the game, while shortstop Taylor Walls was scratched from the lineup due to general illness.

