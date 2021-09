No. 14 USC (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) and Stanford (0-1, 0-0) take the field for the 101st time Saturday night (7:30 p.m. PST FOX) in the Coliseum in a game with very little suspense attached to it. The Trojans are favored by 17 points and it won’t be much of a surprise if they cover against a Stanford team sending a talented sophomore out for his first career start. USC was very far from perfect in dispatching San Jose State in their season opener, but the Cardinal was a complete dumpster fire on its way to a 24-7 loss to Kansas State. Even if you factor in the bump Stanford should get by playing McKee the whole game (he split time last week with Jack West) as well as the bump teams get from the first week to the second, USC should win this game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO