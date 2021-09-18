CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stow, OH

MyBoard Advisors acquires Hartfiel Medical as new client

By Chad Felton
News-Herald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyBoard Advisors, a private small business advisory firm launched in 2018 by founding partners Kip Marlow and Jerry C. Cirino, recently acquired another new client, Hartfiel Medical, based in Stow. Melissa Egts, Hartfiel’s founder and CEO, engaged MyBoard to help develop, source manufacturing and implement a marketing plan for her...

www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Illinois Business Journal

Investment advisor adds VP of client relationships

Independent investment advisor Terril & Co. has added Wendy Hershey in the newly created position of executive vice president of client relationships. In that capacity, Hershey, 51, will co-advise clients with company founder, Joe Terril, as well as oversee firm processes and service to enhance the client experience. Prior to...
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

GE Healthcare to acquire BK Medical and its ultrasound portfolio for $1.45B

BK Medical develops intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation technology for guiding clinicians during minimally invasive and robotic surgeries, for visualizing deep tissue during procedures in neuro and abdominal surgery and in ultrasound urology, according to a news release. The company has headquarters in Boston and Copenhagen with more than 650...
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Mariner Wealth Advisors acquires wealth advisory firm FCG Advisors, closing out the summer with addition of $2.7 billion in assets

Mariner Wealth Advisors, a Kansas City-based national wealth advisory firm just makes its sixth acquisition to close out the summer of deals. Today, the firm announced that it has acquired New Jersey-based wealth advisory firm, FCG Advisors. The deal closed on September 10. Mariner Wealth Advisors said the acquisition will...
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Boston Scientific to acquire Devoro Medical and its Wolf thrombectomy platform

Boston Scientific today announced that igt has entered an agreement to acquire Devoro Medical for more than $269 million. Marlborough, Massachusetts–based Boston Scientific has been a strategic investor in Devoro Medical since 2019, according to the company. It has an equity stake of approximately 16%. The transaction will consist of an upfront payment of approximately $269 million for the 84% stake that is not owned and up to $67 million upon achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Stow, OH
Local
Ohio Business
bizjournals

Boston Scientific pays $336M to acquire blood clot medical device firm

Boston Scientific Corp. is shelling out as much as $336 million to acquire the remainder of medical device firm Devoro Medical, which it has held a stake in since 2019. The payment consists of $269 million paid up front for the 84% of the company Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) does not already own, plus up to $67 million in possible milestone payments.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Nicholas Racz Is New Unizen’s Strategic Advisor

Nicholas Racz noted that he will provide all the necessary support in areas such as monitoring the potential of all SSI deployed in different CeDeFi apps. Unizen has onboarded Nicholas Racz as the new strategic advisor on the company’s advisory board. The company representatives were quoted saying that they were delighted to have him on board. They further noted that Nicholas is widely experienced as an advisor after working at Outlier Ventures and Cheqd. Additionally, Unizen noted that Nicholas is also skilled at helping innovations in decentralized incubation and compliance.
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

How Advisors Can Integrate Cryptocurrencies into Client Portfolios

A new day, a new article about cryptocurrency. Stories on volatility, service providers and regulatory challenges dominate the headlines. This is leading to increased interest from investors in all generations of wealth who are attracted to the potential of high returns. According to the Journal of Financial Planning, nearly half...
MARKETS
Inside Indiana Business

Ginovus Adds Client Advisor

Fishers-based Ginovus has added Andy Parcell as a client advisor. He previously held the role of senior financial analyst for American Health Network. Parcell holds a bachelor's degree from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.
FISHERS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Plan#Hartfiel Medical#Myboard Advisors#Ohio State University#O2livingwithcopd#Myboardadvisors Com#A New York Stock Exchange#Sourceone Healthcare
American Banker

Risk management for the future: How advisors can bring value to their clients

Financial advisors have a variety of objectives in working with their investment-planning clients. But when all is said and done, clients are usually mainly interested in a successful road map to growing and protecting their wealth to and through retirement. Risk management is a crucial part of that plan and how wealth managers can bring value to clients. In this session Michael Moriarty, Chief Investment of Wealthsipre and Rick Bookstaber, Founder & Head of Risk of Fabric will discuss how investors and markets are changing and how advisors can position themselves to excel in this new landscape.
ECONOMY
suncommunitynews.com

New investors to acquire Mold-Rite

PLATTSBURGH | Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., together with its affiliates, "Clearlake", in partnership with company management announced Sept. 14 that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC from Irving Place Capital. Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group is an investment firm, operating integrated businesses across private...
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Zoll Medical to acquire Itamar Medical in $538M deal

Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based Zoll will acquire all outstanding shares of Itamar, a developer of non-invasive devices and solutions for the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, at $31 per American Deposiory Share (ADS), a premium of 50.2% over the price of Itamar’s ADS on the Nasdaq market on Sept. 10. According to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Amazon
massdevice.com

Tactile Medical Systems acquires Afflovest

Tactile Systems this week announced that it has acquired the assets of the AffloVest respiratory therapy business from International Biophysics. Minneapolis-based Tactile Medical financed the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and $55 million of borrowings under an existing credit facility. The credit facility is provided by Wells Fargo Bank.
BUSINESS
Hartford Courant

Top Workplaces 2021: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties has a company culture of listening to employees and empowering them to act

When the offices of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties slowly started to reopen last year in the pandemic, Beth DiLoreto decided early on that sales meetings could go hybrid for the offices she oversees in Glastonbury and Marlborough. The office space was large enough to accommodate some real estate agents in person with masking and social distancing, as other colleagues ...
HARTFORD, CT
The Guardian

Advisor

Are you passionate about making a positive difference in the lives of people affected by dementia?. Do you want a career where every day is different and full of reward?. Could you be a part of supporting and empowering people and their families with expert guidance and advice?. Yes? Well,...
JOBS
MarketWatch

Hovde Group analyst sees regional bank M&A revival in California

Hovde Group analyst Ben Gerlinger on Friday said BayCom Corp. , Sierra Bancorp , California Bancorp and RBB Bancorp appear to be best positioned to outperform peers amid an uptick in mergers and acquisitions among banks in the California market. "Following more than a decade of under-punching rival geographies in both number of deals and total assets acquired, California-based bank M&A is once again alive and well," Gerlinger said in a research note. "More importantly, as the industry comes to grips with the necessity of bulking up asset bases in order to spread ever-increasing technology costs across a larger balance sheet, deal pricing/structure and the pro forma strategy is likely to separate the would-be winners from the rest of the pack." He views RBB Bancorp as undervalued relative to its peers because of its expected loan growth, stable net interest margin, re-acceleration of organic growth and potential M&A opportunities. California BanCorp drew praise from Gerlinger for its organic growth path and improvement in its margins. RBB Bancorp shares are up 61% so far this year and California BanCorp is up 10.9%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is up 25.6%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thepaypers.com

Robo advisor quirion acquires Bloxxter and expands product range

Germany-based robo advisor quirion has announced purchasing real estate investments provider Bloxxter to expand its product range with digital real estate investments. Bloxxter aims to make premium real estate investments accessible to everyone. The investment is completely digitised and possible from EUR 500. Bloxxter was renamed quirion Sachwerte in the course of the purchase. quirion plans to add several real asset investments to its product range.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

GE to buy BK Medical for $1.5 billion to expand ultrasound business

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the industrial conglomerate said its Healthcare business unit was buying surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion, from Altaris Capital Partners. Boston- and Copenhagen-based BK Medical has more than 650 employees and is growing revenue in the double-digit percentage range. The deal is expected to close in 2022. "Ultrasound today forms an integral part of many care pathways, and BK Medical is a strategic and highly complementary addition to our growing and profitable Ultrasound business," said GE Healthcare Chief Executive Kieran Murphy. GE Healthcare expects BK Medical to deliver "rapid" revenue growth, as well as margin expansion and free cash flow growth. GE's stock has slipped 4.9% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.6%.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy