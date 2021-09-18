Urbana man held on $2 million bond in pair of armed robberies that left one clerk shot

URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly robbed two businesses and shot a clerk during one holdup is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $2 million bond. Judge Sam Limentato set the high bond Saturday after hearing the facts of the crimes that Carey Pettigrew allegedly committed late Thursday and learning that Pettigrew has five prior convictions for aggravated battery to a police officer and is currently on parole for that offense.