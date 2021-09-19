Flash Flood Watch issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore. * Through this evening. * Additional rounds of heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will occur this morning through this evening, producing widespread rain totals of 1-2 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible. With saturated soils from recent heavy rainfall, additional flash flooding is expected today. Rainfall will also exacerbate ongoing areal flooding and may cause additional rises on area rivers, creeks, and streams.