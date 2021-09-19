CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, TN

Flash Flood Watch issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore. * Through this evening. * Additional rounds of heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will occur this morning through this evening, producing widespread rain totals of 1-2 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible. With saturated soils from recent heavy rainfall, additional flash flooding is expected today. Rainfall will also exacerbate ongoing areal flooding and may cause additional rises on area rivers, creeks, and streams.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
County
Moore County, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Jackson, TN
County
Franklin County, TN
City
Franklin, TN
County
Lincoln County, TN
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Extreme Weather#The Flash Flood Watch

Comments / 0

Community Policy