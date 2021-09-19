CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Most Common Work Remote Jobs For People Living the Camper Van Life

By Peter Corn
 5 days ago
As with most internet trends, the reality of the real world is often left out, and #vanlife is no exception. None of the endless van life accounts out there bother to explain how people can afford to live this way. How do these digital nomads make money? How much does this stuff cost? These questions are so rarely answered that the main takeaway seems to be that only the independently wealthy can live the van life. But that isn’t exactly true. So, what are the most common jobs for people who work remotely while living the camper van life?

