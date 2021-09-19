CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Spartans run: Michigan State rolls past No. 24 Miami, 38-17

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49IdWm_0c0XXZgz00

Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two of those scoring throws going to Jalen Nailor, and Michigan State extended its unbeaten start by topping No. 24 Miami 38-17 on Saturday.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 172 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Spartans.

They're 3-0 and off to their best start since 2015.

Jayden Reed also had a scoring catch for Michigan State, which forced four turnovers.

D'Eriq King set school records with 38 completions and 59 attempts for Miami.

Charleston Rambo tied a school record with 12 catches for Miami, good for 156 yards and both of the Hurricanes’ touchdowns.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy