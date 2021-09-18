Packers' Darnell Savage: Carries questionable tag
Savage (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's game against the Lions. Savage played 51 of 62 defensive snaps in Week 1 before he suffered a shoulder injury, though the blowout nature of the game may have factored into the team's decision to hold Savage out. The 2019 first-round pick was a limited participant in practice all week. Last year, he registered 75 tackles (56 solo), 12 pass breakups and four interceptions through 15 contests.www.cbssports.com
