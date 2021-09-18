BCM hosts bake-off at The Baptist College of Florida

On Sept. 7, the Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM) at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, hosted the first campus wide bake-off contest. The bake-off was held in the gazebo located in the center of the campus where contestants brought “sweet” dishes of all types to be entered into the competition. There were 10 dishes presented ranging from cookies, pies, and brownies. Some of the dishes were baked as a team effort (cooking partners) with a chance to be named the bake-off champion.