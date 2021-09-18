Johns Hopkins rolls to record-setting 77-0 win over Juniata; Morgan State falls to Sacred Heart, 21-7 | COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Johns Hopkins logo

Morgan State football got off to a fast start and took an early lead, but Sacred Heart answered with three touchdowns in a row to win, 21-7, on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears (0-3) capped an eight-play, 55-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Romello Kimbrough. Kluivert Akubuo-Onwuemeka kicked the extra point for a 7-0 Morgan State lead with 11:08 left in the first quarter.

The Pioneers (2-1) scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters. Marquez McCray had a 9-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 7 with 4:06 left in the first quarter. Rob DiNota caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from McCray to give Sacred Heart a 14-7 lead with one second left in the first half.

The Pioneers’ final score came on a 3-yard touchdown run by Malik Grant with 4:06 left in the third quarter. Morgan State will host Saint Francis (Pa.) on Oct. 2 at noon.

Division II

Bowie State 27, New Haven 13: Ja’Rome Johnson threw a touchdown pass and ran for touchdown in the fourth quarter to help the visiting Bulldogs (2-1) pull away from the Chargers (1-1). Taylun Sanders recovered a fumble for a 6-0 Bowie lead with 9:01 left in the first half. New Haven took a 7-6 lead before the Bulldogs reeled off three straight touchdowns. Bowie State’s Kendall Robinson had a 9-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Frostburg State 30, Charleston (W. Va.) 24, 2OT: Gavin Lavat scored two touchdowns in the overtime periods, including a 3-yard run to lift the host Bobcats (3-0, 2-0 Mountain East Conference) over the Golden Eagles (1-1, 1-1) on Thursday. Charleston’s Tim McCutchen kicked the game-tying field goal as time expired to force overtime.

Division III

Johns Hopkins 77, Juniata 0: The visiting Blue Jays (3-0, 2-0 Centennial Conference) set a school record with 738 yards of total offense and shut out the Eagles (0-3, 0-2). Hopkins took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and scored 21 points in each of the following three quarters. Blue Jays quarterback Ryan Stevens completed 24 of 36 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns. The 77 points are the most for Johns Hopkins since an 83-point outburst at Gettysburg in 2011. Harrison Wellmann, Quinn Revere and Ryan Hubley also became the first trio of Blue Jays to top 100 yards receiving in the same game.

Delaware Valley 34, Stevenson 17: The visiting Mustangs (0-3, 0-1 Middle Atlantic Conference) drew within 19-17 in the first half before the Aggies (3-0, 1-0 Middle Atlantic Conference) surged ahead. Stevenson scored all 17 points in the second quarter. The Mustangs host Lycoming on Saturday at noon.

Franklin & Marshall 35, McDaniel 0: Jack O’Hearen caught two touchdown passes and the host Diplomats (1-2, 1-1 Centennial) shut out the Green Terror (1-2, 1-1). Franklin & Marshall held McDaniel to 149 yards of total offense. The Green Terror will host Muhlenberg on Saturday at 2 p.m.