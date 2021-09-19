CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2023 Chevy Silverado HD Will Be A Power And Torque Monster

By Jake Lingeman
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Truck buyers are always looking for the next big thing, and usually it has to do with engine size and towing. And since America's Big Three automakers are always looking to top each other, it's a boon for customers. Chevy just revealed the 2022 Silverado a few days ago, and now we've learned a little about the upcoming HD.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 2

Related
CarBuzz.com

Here's The Ford Ranger Raptor's Next Competitor

Pickup trucks continue to dominate auto sales in the US and are a staple of American car culture. Despite this, there are plenty of trucks you can't buy in here like the Toyota Hilux, renowned for being one of the toughest trucks in the world. After it survived Top Gear's famous torture test, the Hilux was deemed indestructible. In the US, the closest equivalent to the Hilux is the Toyota Tacoma.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare Muscle Cars That Get Overlooked

We've all heard of the 1970 Hemi 'Cuda and big-block Chevelle SS. Those are the go-to images when bench racing the rare muscle car. As a result, prices are tipping $100,000 for clean, original versions. If you can't afford that, don't worry; there are other rare muscle cars that are more unique than some of those old standards. With atypical bodies and muscle car hardware underneath, these machines are worth finding and restoring.
CARS
Outsider.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Is Bringing Back Some Key Features

General Motors decided to remove two fuel-saving features from their current fleet of pickups and SUVs. Due to the current semiconductor shortage, GM got rid of a “cylinder deactivation system that engages under light loads and a stop/start function that shuts the engine off when the vehicle isn’t in motion,” according to Fox News. This change “reduced their EPA ratings by around 1-2 mpg.”
CARS
MotorBiscuit

GM Drops 3.0-Liter Duramax Diesel

A letter sent to GMC dealer operators and sales managers says GM has stopped selling the LMs 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine. An August 27 letter says the “availability of the LM2 diesel engine has changed to zero.” The reason given is due to a supplier shortage. What vehicles have the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Silverado#Torque#Gm#The 2022 Silverado#Tfl Truck#6 7 Liter Power#Super Cruise
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
motoringresearch.com

Rare 1955 Corvette prototype could break auction record

An important piece of Chevrolet Corvette history is up for sale on the Bring a Trailer auction website. The 1955 car is one of the first prototypes built to evaluate a three-speed manual transmission. Along with a unique backstory, the classic Corvette is presented in stunning condition – and will...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Here’s Why the Restyled 2022 Chevy Silverado Fascia is Better

Fans of Chevy Silverado pickups have been waiting for a revised front end since it came out in 2019. Universally panned, what added to its woes was an interior that was no match for the Ram pickup; also new in 2019. While 2022 Silverado interior shots have leaked here and there, we have not gotten a look at the new front, until now. So, is this new fascia better than the previous model’s?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

2023 Chevy Camaro reportedly in line for CT5-V Blackwing's V-8

The current sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro is not long for this world. Word on the street is that it bows out after the 2024 model year, though there's the slight chance it sticks around until 2026 should demand be sufficient. You'd think Chevy has completely forgotten the car given the lack...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Vs. Ford F-150 Raptor: Let The Carnage Begin

After much anticipation, the Chevrolet Silverado has finally spawned a ZR2 variant. The truck was teased back in June of this year, and a month before that, we put some ideas together with what we thought would be the ideal setup for the newcomer to take on the likes of the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram TRX.
CARS
Motor1.com

Someone Bought This 600,000-Mile Toyota Tundra For Nearly $4,000

“That truck made it all the way to the moon and back!”. This 2008 Toyota Tundra has managed to go 606,431 miles and was still ready to roll on when I encountered it recently at a Carmax dealer auction. There was a bit of paint fade and the interior had definitely been lived in, but it still looked like a dependable machine.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

1988 Chevy Corvette Callaway Turbo Aerobody For Sale: Video

In 1987, an unprecedented option was made available on the Chevy Corvette. Chevrolet offered Regular Production Option B2K, better known as the Callaway Twin Turbo package. This was not a factory-installed option, but could still be ordered through dealerships. The fully assembled Corvette would be shipped from the Bowling Green, Kentucky factory direct to Callaway Engineering in Old Lyme, Connecticut.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 First Look: Don't Compare It to the Raptor or TRX

It should come as no surprise that Americans love their off-road trucks. So much so that automakers continue to add new off-road models to their lineups. When Chevrolet introduced its all-new Silverado 1500 for the 2019 model year, the company included the new Trail Boss trims alongside the company's legendary Z71 off-road package. Today, the Custom Trail Boss and LT Trail Boss trims account for a full 30 percent of Silverado 1500 sales, while another 30 percent of trucks are sold with the Z71 package.
CARS
Carscoops

Reader Snaps Standard 2022 Toyota Tundra Truck Undisguised

The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra is right around the corner, with a reveal set for sometime this fall. Now, after Toyota officially revealed the TRD Pro version of the truck following multiple leaks online, we have our first look of the regular, non-TRD model. The photo comes from one of...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Develops Autonomous Trailer Hitching For Future F-150s

Truck ownership can be a lot of fun. You can see over most other motorists, you can go just about anywhere, and you can use these vehicles for business and pleasure in equal measure. But that pleasure tends to dissipate after a few unsuccessful attempts at hitching your trailer. It's embarrassing to have to try over and over again, but things like rearview cameras help simplify the process. Still, it can be a challenge to master towing. That's why the likes of GM have found ways of making it simpler while Ford has developed a system to make reversing a trailer easier called Pro Trailer Backup Assist. But it seems that this was not satisfactory, and now the Blue Oval is working on a more advanced system that will do the deed without needing a driver behind the wheel. That's right, autonomous trailer hitching could become a reality for your Ford F-150 Lightning.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2022 Silverado 1500 Will be the First Chevy to Feature GM's Super Cruise

Pickups seem to finally be getting the recognition they deserve. For decades they have played second fiddle to sedans and SUVs. But now more and more manufacturers are offering the most premium materials and latest technology on their pickup lines first. A great example of this comes to us from the new 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, which will be the first Chevrolet vehicle to offer GM's impressive Super Cruise hands-free driving technology.
CARS
WETM

The most reliable new and used cars for 2021

Reliability is important when you’re selecting a vehicle. Even if you don’t plan on keeping your car until you can’t drive it anymore, it’s comforting to know that your vehicle could outlast other cars on the road. After all, the cars with the best long-term reliability remain on the road because their drivers can depend on them and don’t want to give them up.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

1967 Chevy Chevelle SS Hot Rod Heading To Auction

The Chevy Chevelle debuted in 1964 as Chevrolet Division’s version of the General Motors A-Body. The name Chevelle was taken either from a female Hebrew or French (the jury is still out) name meaning and “bold and beautiful.”. For the 1966 model year, the Chevy Chevelle received a clean-sheet restyling,...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition mocks F-150 Raptor Code Orange

Ram will use the 2021 State Fair of Texas kicking off on Friday at Dallas' Fair Park to present a trio of special-edition pickup trucks soon to be on offer for the 2022 model year. The highlight will be the 1500 TRX Ignition Edition which adds unique touches to the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy