2023 Chevy Silverado HD Will Be A Power And Torque Monster

Truck ownership can be a lot of fun. You can see over most other motorists, you can go just about anywhere, and you can use these vehicles for business and pleasure in equal measure. But that pleasure tends to dissipate after a few unsuccessful attempts at hitching your trailer. It's embarrassing to have to try over and over again, but things like rearview cameras help simplify the process. Still, it can be a challenge to master towing. That's why the likes of GM have found ways of making it simpler while Ford has developed a system to make reversing a trailer easier called Pro Trailer Backup Assist. But it seems that this was not satisfactory, and now the Blue Oval is working on a more advanced system that will do the deed without needing a driver behind the wheel. That's right, autonomous trailer hitching could become a reality for your Ford F-150 Lightning.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO