CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rio Linda, CA

Antelope Woman’s Stolen Cotton Candy Trailer Located In Rio Linda

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mRi6_0c0XXH3900

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — A cotton candy trailer stolen from an Antelope woman was spotted and recovered in Rio Linda on Friday.

Nicole Martinez’s trailer was stolen the night before she was about to head to the Lodi Grape Festival.

She said she had just gotten home to Antelope after working a fair in Boise, Idaho. She was home for just one night until her next stop, but a thief struck before she could get there, taking off with the trailer that was parked in a busy neighborhood.

Martinez told CBS13 that someone spotted the trailer near Santa Ann Road in Rio Linda Friday morning and contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office so she could safely get it back.

Though some of the equipment inside of the trailer was stolen, Martinez was glad to have it back.

Just hours after the trailer was returned, she was already back working at the Lodi Grape Festival, which runs through Sunday.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Large Fight At Park In Natomas Leaves 1 Man Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person has died after a fight at a Natomas park on Thursday night. At around 10 p.m. police received reports of a fight involving several people at Northgate Park in the 2800 block of Mendel Way.  There, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries he received from the fight. He was given first aid by Sacramento Fire Department paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the city. Homicide detectives and CSI are investigating the incident. Based on preliminary information, detectives believe a disturbance between the victim and suspect(s) escalated into the homicide. Detectives will be conducting a canvass of the area for witnesses and evidence. No suspect information has been released. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified. The Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Police Conduct Investigation Into In-Custody Death

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An investigation into an in-custody death was underway in Elk Grove on Thursday, police said. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a full closure of Seasons Drive between Laguna Park Drive and November Drive was in place as crews worked the scene. The man reportedly was acting erratic and standing outside of a vehicle in the roadway, police said. Officers tried to detain him, but he allegedly resisted and began attacking the officers. Once officers were able to detain the man, he reportedly slammed his own head against the concrete and became physically resistive toward the officers again, the department said. Elk Grove police said the man was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before incarceration, but at around 2:45 p.m., he suffered a medical emergency and was pronounced dead soon after. His identity has not yet been released. None of the officers were injured during the arrest.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Reality Sets In For Fawn Fire Evacuees In Shasta County

REDDING (CBS13) — The flames and smoke of the Fawn Fire were impacting thousands in Shasta County, but as the evacuation orders went out, reality set in. “Talking about it makes it more real, I think,” said evacuee Shellene Croxton. Croxton let out an uncomfortable and anxious laugh, which is all some can get out when they see flames heading toward their home. And according to Cal Fire, this may not be an accident. Employees working near the J-F Shea and Mountain Gate Quarries reported seeing a woman trespassing at the property and acting irrationally. They say they saw 30-year-old Alexandra Souverneva walk...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ceres Rental Fraud Suspect Allegedly Posted Turlock Properties On Facebook Marketplace, Scammed People Out Of $2,000

TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Ceres man has been arrested on suspicion of rental fraud across several central California communities. Turlock police say, back in June, they started investigating two cases of people who say they found a rental property listing on Facebook Marketplace, but then ending up losing $2,000 each to fraud. In both cases, the victims reported meeting with the suspect and giving him cash deposits of what was supposed to be their first month’s rent. However, the suspect then disappeared – with the victims unable to move into the properties they thought they had paid for. It appears the suspect, later...
TURLOCK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, CA
State
Idaho State
City
Antelope, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Rio Linda, CA
Crime & Safety
Antelope, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Rio Linda, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Students Displaced By Caldor Flames

GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — More than a quarter of the students at a school district in El Dorado County have lost their homes due to the Caldor Fire. The impact is driving the district to reach them in new ways. “Children are only young for so long and I don’t want to raise my kids in a burned-out forest,” said Jamaela Gilmete, one of the hundreds who lost their home in Grizzly Flats due to the fire. It’s a community she was proud to call home after moving there from Mountain House five years ago. “After moving to Grizzly Flats, within six months, I...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot And Killed In Parking Lot Along Florin Road

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot along Florin Road Wednesday night. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 100 block of Florin Road scene just after 8:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. They soon found that a man had been shot at least once. Medics soon arrived as well and started aid. He was then rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, police say. No suspect information has been released at this point. Homicide detectives have taken over the case. It’s unclear, at this point, what led up to the shooting. Detectives will be combing the area for any possible witnesses and surveillance footage.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mystery Man With Amnesia At UC Davis Med Center Identified Thanks To Community Tips

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man with amnesia who has been at UC Davis Medical Center since being hit by a car last month has been identified. According to UC Davis Public Health Affairs, an influx of tips from the community helped the hospital and law enforcement identify the patient. His name has not been released due to patient privacy. The man was riding his bike in August when he was hit by a car off Marconi Avenue. First responders found him and transported him to UC Davis Med Center, but he could not remember who he was. Several tips had been sent to the California Highway Patrol, with residents saying they only knew him by his nickname “Paco.” UC Davis Health says the team working with Paco is grateful for the community’s response to the case.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Injured, 1 Critically In Citrus Heights Fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – One person was critically injured in a fire in Citrus Heights on Tuesday night. The fire reportedly broke out at an apartment on Sunrise Vista Drive, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. That’s where one person was burned and transported to the hospital. Two other people suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene. Firefighting crews are on the scene battling the fire. No further information has been released.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotton Candy#Antelope Woman
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist Injured In Crash With School Bus In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a school bus in Rancho Cordova, police said on Wednesday. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Folsom Boulevard. The bicyclist, a man, was taken to the hospital. There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash. Police did not release any information on what caused the collision. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., police said all northbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard were closed in the area and there was no timeframe for when they would reopen.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person, Cat Rescued From Citrus Heights Apartment Fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a fire at an apartment in Citrus Heights Tuesday night. The scene was along the 5800 block of Sunrise Vista Drive. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded just after 9 p.m. The damage caused by the fire. (Credit: Sacramento Metro Fire) Firefighters were alerted that one person was trapped. Crews went to work quickly and were able to get the person out of harm’s way. The person rescued was then used to the hospital. Two other people were also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. A cat was also rescued and resuscitated, firefighters say. Crews were able to keep the flames to just one apartment. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Woman Alexandra Souverneva Charged With Starting Fawn Fire; She’s Being Investigated For Starting Other CA Wildfires

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13/AP) – Palo Alto woman Alexandra Souverneva is suspected of lighting a fire near where the Fawn Fire started, Cal Fire announced on Thursday. Employees working near the JF Shea and Mountain Gate Quarries reported seeing a woman trespassing at the property and acting irrationally.  Later in the day, authorities believe that the same woman, 30-year-old Palo Alto resident Alexandra Souverneva, emerged from the brush near the fire line and approached fire crews for help. Cal Fire said she had a lighter in her pocket at the time.  Alexandra Souverneva’s booking photo. She was taken out of the area for evaluation and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Woman Spotted Running Away From Grass Fire Near Ione Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson

IONE (CBS13) — A woman seen running away from a grass fire near Ione has been arrested on suspicion of arson, authorities say. Cal Fire says, back on Sept. 13, crews responded to a grass fire along Highway 104. A woman was seen running away from the fire. Ione police were able to detain that woman for alleged possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia. However, Cal Fire soon linked her to the Highway 104 fire and she was also booked on suspicion of arson. In total, between January and August of this year, Cal Fire says they’ve made just over 100 arson arrests.
IONE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Tips Flow In For Case Of Mystery Man With Amnesia At UC Davis Med Center

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tips have been flowing in for the case of a mystery man who has been at UC Davis Medical Center with amnesia after being hit by a car last month. There have been two cases of mystery identities in the Sacramento region this summer. In August, the man was on his bike and was hit by a car. He was found off of Marconi Avenue and taken to UC Davis Med Center for treatment—but he couldn’t remember anything about himself. The California Highway Patrol said it has gotten tips from residents who only know him by his nickname “Paco.” In May,...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Drones Pose New Concern As Witnesses Mistake Unmanned Aircrafts For Paraglider In West Sacramento

AUBURN (CBS13) — A paraglider allegedly fell from the sky and crashed Tuesday night at the Port of West Sacramento. Police searched the area but found nothing. Investigators believe the person who reported the crash mistook a drone for a paraglider. According to dispatch audio, the witness reported seeing a person do a stunt in the air before dropping from 50 to 100 feet high to the ground. California Highway Patrol Valley Division Officer Kevin Vinatieri, a pilot with the division’s Air Operations, explained those types of calls are a rare occurrence for the Sacramento region. “They don’t occur very often,” explained Vinatieri....
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Searching For Home Invasion Robber Who Targeted Mountain House Residence

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) — It was a nightmare situation for a Mountain House family: a home invasion robbery with a gunman holding their 19-year-old son at gunpoint in his own room. The teen was asleep in his bed when the gunman entered the home on Invitar Lane at 4 a.m. on Monday. The gunman then entered the 19-year-old’s room, hitting him in the head before holding him at gunpoint in his own bed. The suspect was dressed in all black and wore a ski mask and gloves. The suspect demanded the teen hand over his diamond nose ring and cash, all while his...
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vehicle Drives Into Building In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A vehicle has driven into a building in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the incident happened Monday evening at a business along Roselake Avenue. pic.twitter.com/q03oUCM5TI — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 21, 2021 It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. There was only minor damage caused to the structure. This is a developing story.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Court Documents: Sacramento Police Officer Drunk While Armed In Patrol Vehicle

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In his squad car and intoxicated. New court documents show a Sacramento police officer was allegedly drunk and armed when Rancho Cordova police stopped to talk to him. And the allegations are only now public because of a wrongful death lawsuit in which the officer is also named. This new information comes straight from Sacramento’s own city attorney, but it’s tucked into a motion in the wrongful death lawsuit, two years after it happened. The Sacramento Police Department never mentioned the alleged drunken encounter when it happened. And now it’s part of the lawsuit in a police deadly shooting case. Sacramento Police...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Load Of Tomatoes Spilled On Yolo County Road After Crash

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews are cleaning up after a trailer hauling tomatoes overturned and was crashed into by another vehicle, making a big mess near Davis. The crash happened Tuesday morning along County Road 31, near County Road 97. Exactly what caused the trailer to overturn is unclear, but the trailer became undone – and was then struck by a sedan. The crash sent tomatoes all over the roadway. No injuries have been reported. Truck carrying load of #tomatoes involved in crash overturning trailer portion and dumping tomatoes onto CR31 near CR97 @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GoodDayTraffic @DinaKupfer @kncitom pic.twitter.com/3Hyaoz2fqp — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) September 21, 2021 Workers are now trying to scrape up as much of the mess as they can. Some 300 loads of tomatoes are hauled between Winters and Woodland a day.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP Asking For Public’s Help To Identify Accident Victim Who Can’t Remember His Own Name

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man can’t remember his name after he was involved in an accident in Sacramento almost a month ago. On August 24, the injured man was found in the area of Fulton and Marconi avenues in Sacramento’s Arden Arcade area. He was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle, the CHP says. The man was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, but could not recall his own name, where he’s from, or whether or not he has any family, the CHP says. He’s described as a Spanish speaker, 5 feet 11 inches tall and has no tattoos. Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to call CHP officers Eulogio Ceja at 916-754-7922 (email: eceja@chp.ca.gov) or A.J. McTaggart 916-798-0975 (email: amctaggart@chp.ca.gov). Both speak Spanish. A woman who was also found with amnesia was located earlier this year behind a Davis home. After a month of searching, authorities were able to identify her as possibly matching the description of a woman reported missing from the Los Angeles area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI Suspect Rammed Suisun City Police Patrol Car In Getaway

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A DUI suspect allegedly rammed his car into a police patrol vehicle while trying to get away from authorities in Suisun City early Wednesday morning. Suisun City police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., an officer pulled over a driver along the 300 block of Walters Road. The officer soon noticed some indications that the driver was drunk. However, as the officer started going to his patrol car, the suspect allegedly put his vehicle in reverse, rammed the officer’s patrol car and took off, police say, sparking a chase. The handgun that police say was found in the DUI suspect’s car. (Credit: Suisun City Police Department) Eventually, the suspect lost control near Walters Road and Air Base Parkway. The suspect got out and ran, but he was soon arrested. A loaded handgun was also later found in the suspect’s car, police say. The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Fairfield resident Lawrence Hayes Jr. He is facing numerous charges, inducing assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, weapons charges, obstructing an officer, and DUI.
SUISUN CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy