Rays summon top pitching prospect Shane Baz to start Monday

Rays manager Kevin Cash on Shane Baz: “To move though Double-A and Triple-A, he advanced his progression about as much as any of us could have imagined." [ WILL VRAGOVIC | Tampa Bay Rays ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Top pitching prospect Shane Baz is being called up and will make his major-league debut Monday against the Blue Jays.

The promotion will cap an impressive three-level jump for the 22-year-old right-hander, who began the season at Double-A, moved to Triple-A and — after competing for Team USA at the Olympics — will now join the Rays.

“There will be a bit of a crash course to learn a little more about him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “To move though Double-A and Triple-A, he advanced his progression about as much as any of us could have imagined.

“We’re excited to get him up here and hand him the ball.”

Baz was under consideration to be called up to start Friday, but those discussions became moot when he experienced a slight back spasm as the result of a sneeze.

He felt fine throwing a bullpen session Friday with Durham, and the Rays said after Saturday’s game he would be added to the taxi squad and join the team Sunday at Tropicana Field, then start Monday.

Baz is 5-4, 2.06 overall this season with Montgomery and Durham, striking out 113 in 78 2/3 innings and walking only 13.

He was acquired from the Pirates in July 2018 along with Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow for Chris Archer.

• • •

