It was an abrupt and somewhat unexpected start for Arizona State’s offense at the outset of its season. The Sun Devils won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Southern Utah took the opening kick and, three plays into its first drive, its quarterback threw an interception to ASU senior safety DeAndre Pierce, who returned the ball all the way to the Thunderbirds’ 2-yard line.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO