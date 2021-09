The Big 12 has released its kick off times and television schedule for the Week 4 Big 12 football action. Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State, 6:00 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Sooners fans have to be happy they didn’t get the 11:00 a.m. kick off slot! OU gets prime time with West Virginia next week. Meantime, Baylor and Iowa State getting the mid-afternoon slot on big FOX is pretty awesome for those two programs, who have played some close games in recent seasons.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO