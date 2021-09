The Warriors have an open 15th roster spot, and it looks like they may use training camp to determine who — most likely a reserve guard — gets that spot. Gary Payton II played for the Warriors in Summer League and has a contract guarantee that hits during camp, forcing the Warriors to make a decision. Mychal Mulder had this same role for the Warriors last season and will be back in training camp. However, the Warriors are not done, working out veterans Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook, and Isaiah Thomas this week, and two of them could get invites to training camp to fight for that last spot. Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated breaks it down.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO