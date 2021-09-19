CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Products 9/15/21 feat. Adafruit LED Glasses Front Panel – 116 RGB LEDs w/ I2C Driver -STEMMA QT! @adafruit #adafruit #newproducts

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Anodized Aluminum, Black or Purple Metal Keyboard Plate for 60% / GH60 Cases: If you want a nice solid feel to your DIY keeb, this metal plate will let you snap in all your MX-compatible key switches and hold them nice and solid. This is specifically designed for the common “GH60” / 60% keyboard layout.

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Rotating LED Warning Light with Adjustable Volume Buzzer Alarm

NEW PRODUCT – Rotating LED Warning Light with Adjustable Volume Buzzer Alarm. THE REACTOR’S MELTING DOWN! GRAB THE FUEL CORE, JENNA, AND EVACUATE THE COMMAND CENTER! With this Rotating LED Warning Light with Adjustable Volume Buzzer Alarm, you can monitor and easily alert humanoids as to the status of a project, machine, or even if the bathroom is occupied!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

ASK AN ENGINEER 9/15/2021 LIVE! #Adafruit #AskAnEngineer

ASK AN ENGINEER 9/15/2021 LIVE! – video.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Hello Inductor – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Say hello to the lesser known passive component – the inductor.
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

New Products 9/8/2021 Featuring Adafruit ANO Rotary Navigation Encoder Breakout PCB! (Video)

New Products 9/8/2021 Featuring Adafruit ANO Rotary Navigation Encoder Breakout PCB! (Video) Rotating LED Warning Light with Adjustable Volume Buzzer Alarm (0:05) Tri-Color USB Controlled Tower Light with Buzzer (2:15) Monochrome 1.3″ 128×64 SH1106G SPI OLED Monochrome Display (4:15) LSM9DS0 9-DoF IMU Sensor Chip (5:18) SMT 5-Way Directional Joystick /...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Album Art on Adafruit’s 64×64 LED Matrix @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Here’s a very cool approach to displaying album art with our 64×64 LED Matrix and Raspberry Pi. Here’s more from the Raspberry Pi Blog:. The maker turned to PowerShell – a cross-platform task automation solution – to create a script (available on GitHub) that tells the Raspberry Pi which album is playing, and sends it the album artwork for display on the LED matrix.
MUSIC
adafruit.com

JP’s Product Pick of the Week 9/14/21 FM Radio Transmitter @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

If you missed this week’s livestream of John Park’s Product Pick of the Week, not to worry, here’s the video. This week’s pick is the Adafruit Stereo FM Transmitter with RDS/RBDS Breakout – Si4713! Watch the video to find out about the Adafruit Stereo FM Transmitter with RDS/RBDS Breakout – Si4713, how to use it, a live demo, and more.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

VL53LCX STEMMA QT Breakout Design

We just got an email about the VL53L5CX this morning, and it inspired up to whip up a Stemma QT breakout for this new Time of Flight sensor. This sensor is kinda neat in that not only does it have up to 4 meter ranging, but it also has ‘depth mapping’ of 4×4 or 8×8, which is a first for ToF sensors that we’ve ever seen. All over I2C, so it should not be too hard to make a library!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Subscribe to the Adafruit Youtube channel! #Youtube #AdafruitLearnSystem

Are you subscribed to the Adafruit Youtube channel? If you’re not already subscribed, click here! http://adafru.it/subscribe . It’s a free and easy way to keep up with our newest episodes. Here’s some of what we’re up to. Electronics show and tell every Wednesday at 7:30pm ET. Adafruit Ask an Engineer...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: PTC Fuses – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

PTC fuses protect circuits from too much current & reset themselves after a little cooling off.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

REMINDER! The biggest worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! Wednesday September 15th, 2021 at 7:30pm ET @adafruit #showandtell PLEASE SHARE!

All are welcome, show your 3D printing project, Arduino project, CircuitPython project, Raspberry Pi project, work bench, your work from home desk set up, your corvids, your dog, the things your kids made over the last week, robot dances. There is no better time to come together, we’ll see you there! Stop by Discord to get the link to join LIVE!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Made in NYC Featuring #Adafruit #CYBERDECK and #LEDGlasses

LED Glasses – will you get bug, cat, wolf or dragon? (0:02) Manufacturing CYBERDECK HATs (0:10) Testing LED Glasses (0:39) Reels before and after (0:57) Ever rising construction (1:02) See more Made in NYC!.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Adafruit Weekly Editorial Round-Up: National Hispanic Heritage Month, CircuitPython 7.0.0, CP2102N to replace CP2104 Breakout, VL53LCX STEMMA QT Breakout Design & More!

We’ve got so much happening here at Adafruit that it’s not always easy to keep up! Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered. Each week we’ll be posting a handy round-up of what we’ve been up to, ranging from learn guides to blog articles, videos, and more. BLOG. National Hispanic Heritage...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Accessing and Using Adafruit PCB Design Files

As part of being an open source company, Adafruit provides the design files for all Adafruit designed printed circuit boards (PCB). These are provided as Eagle CAD files and hosted on Github. This guide shows you how to find, download, and view these files. It also shows how to perform...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Updated guide – Using the RP2040 with the Adafruit NeoPXL8 FeatherWing and Library

Updated guide – Using the RP2040 with the Adafruit NeoPXL8 FeatherWing and Library! NeoPXL8 now also works on boards with the RP2040 microcontroller, such as the Raspberry Pi Pico or Adafruit Feather RP2040.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Stemma QT-fication of LED backpacks

Our HT16K33-based LED backpacks are a classic Adafruit design we've sold for many many years. So we're thinking of updating them to QT-fication for easy plug-n-play usage. We're going to do the 7-segment and quad-alphanum at the same time. maybe also a mini 16×8 too – video.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Nikon Small World Winners Accounced #ArtTuesday

The 2021 Photomicrography Competition winners have been published! Check out the Top 20, Honorable Mentions, Images of Distinction and Judges. Every Tuesday is Art Tuesday here at Adafruit! Today we celebrate artists and makers from around the world who are designing innovative and creative works using technology, science, electronics and more.
DESIGN

