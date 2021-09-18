CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Three takeaways: Mississippi State loses 31-29 against Memphis

By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43EZr1_0c0XVpPF00
Mississippi State wide receiver Jaden Walley catches a pass in the end zone to score as Memphis defensive back Tyrez Lindsey defends during Saturday's first half. John Amis

MEMPHIS – Mississippi State (2-1) picked up its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling to Memphis (3-0) on the road, 31-29.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

MSU offense shut down in second half

Jo’quavious Marks’ fumble on Mississippi State’s opening drive was returned for a touchdown, but MSU’s offense regained command of the game.

State had 236 yards in the first half, which combined with stellar defense, allowed MSU to build a 17-7 lead at halftime.

The second half was nowhere near that level despite facing a Memphis pass defense ranking No. 127 in the nation with 390.5 yards allowed through the air this season.

MSU had 199 passing yards in the second half – 65 on its final possession – with quarterback Will Rogers going 23-for-33.

State’s opportunities slip away

Once Mississippi State took the lead, it held it through most of the afternoon but never put Memphis away. The opportunities to do so were there.

Memphis’ first drive of the second half resulted in an Emmanuel Forbes interception putting MSU inside the red zone to start the drive. That drive resulted in a turnover on downs from Memphis’ two-yard line.

On the ensuing possession, a long pass by Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan was intercepted by Martin Emerson. That was wiped away by an MSU penalty for having too many men on the field.

Memphis scored a touchdown to complete a 14-point swing.

Wild touchdown ends MSU’s day

After falling behind 21-17, MSU was forced to punt on its ensuing drive.

State’s punter Archer Trafford pinned Memphis deep in its own territory – or so it appeared.

Emerson looked as though he downed the ball at the eight-yard line when an official started signaling the play dead.

As MSU walked away, Memphis returner Calvin Austin III scooped up the ball and took off untouched for a touchdown making it a two-possession game in the fourth quarter.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ole Miss commit Zxavian Harris is more than meets the eye

Judge Zxavian Harris based on stature alone at your own peril. You might miss something rather remarkable. Sure, Harris looks every bit the part of a four-star defensive lineman capable of embarrassing the majority of offensive lineman unfortunate enough to be placed in his path. And he is most certainly that — at 6-foot-8, 335 pounds, he sticks out on pretty much any field he steps onto, and he only becomes more noticeable once the game kicks off.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Gibson gives Wave big-play capability

TUPELO – A secondary option in Tupelo’s passing game last season, KD Gibson has become the big-play alpha this fall. Through four games, the junior receiver has established himself as a downfield threat. He’s made 13 receptions for 277 yards – an average of 21.3 yards per catch. That’s up from an average of 15.9 last year.
TUPELO, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
6K+
Followers
427
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy