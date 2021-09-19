Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin: Live Stream and TV info
Borussia Dortmund will be back in Bundesliga action on Sunday as they square off against Union Berlin at the Signal Iduna Park. Borussia Dortmund could be in for another tough test on Sunday evening as they take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. The capital club have drawn three and won one of their four games in the Bundesliga so far this season, and have a solid defence to go along with their dangerous strike force.bvbbuzz.com
Comments / 0