Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin: Live Stream and TV info

In an effort to get more of its membership behind the idea of a biennial World Cup, global soccer’s major governing body, FIFA, invited all of its 211 members to an online summit to take place Sept. 30. Opposition to the proposal has been strong. From fans to associations, scholars to club owners, many in the soccer world have voiced their concern and do not want to change the 91-year status quo of a tournament every four years. The major proponents thus far are a handful of retired players FIFA invited to Qatar for a two-day event earlier this month, and...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO