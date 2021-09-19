Believe it or not, this stat proves Mike Norvell is even worse than Willie Taggart

Florida State had not had an 0-3 start to the season in nearly five decades — until Mike Norvell’s team clinched it on Saturday. Things are not going great for the Florida State Seminoles for the 2021 season. There was promise after the team lost a heartbreaking, overtime game against Notre Dame for their season opener, which then vanished after they lost to Jacksonville State on a Hail Mary. As it turns out, things got even worse for head coach Mike Norvell.