Florida State

Believe it or not, this stat proves Mike Norvell is even worse than Willie Taggart

By Scott Rogust
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State had not had an 0-3 start to the season in nearly five decades — until Mike Norvell’s team clinched it on Saturday. Things are not going great for the Florida State Seminoles for the 2021 season. There was promise after the team lost a heartbreaking, overtime game against Notre Dame for their season opener, which then vanished after they lost to Jacksonville State on a Hail Mary. As it turns out, things got even worse for head coach Mike Norvell.

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FSU fans want Mike Norvell fired after latest loss, 0-3 start

Florida State dropped to 0-3 to start the 2021 season, losing 35-14 at Wake Forest on Saturday, further fanning the flames about Mike Norvell’s future in Tallahassee. Norvell is in just his second season at FSU, but his record is now a paltry 3-9 and his team has suffered some humiliating losses, most notably last week’s 20-17 defeat at the hands of FCS foe Jacksonville State.
Dear Florida State, fire Mike Norvell and hire Deion Sanders already

Florida State and Deion Sanders feels like a perfect match, and an ESPN analyst expects it to happen. Florida State fell to 0-2 on the season with last Saturday’s loss to Jacksonville State, the program’s first loss to an FCS program since that label has existed. Head coach Mike Norvell offered a fireable excuse for the Seminoles’ defense on the game-winning hail mary. To say Norvell is on the hot seat is an understatement.
Mike Norvell hammered on social media after stunning admission in postgame press conference

Mike Norvell’s FSU honeymoon is just about over following the brutal last-second loss to Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks had the ball with 6 seconds left and down 3 points at their own 41-yard-line, and the unthinkable happened. Jacksonville State ran 4 verticals down the field — yes, the one you likely used to run all the time on the NCAA Football game, and FSU wasn’t ready for it.
FSU football: How Mike Norvell can overcome Jacksonville St. disaster

FSU football suffered the worst loss in program history Saturday night against Jacksonville State. The fans are irate, and deservedly so, but much of the anger is in the wrong place. I saw some people ignorantly trying to use the loss to defend Willie Taggart or wishing to bring Jimbo Fisher back, who scored all of 10 points against Colorado Saturday.
FSU football: One major concern from Mike Norvell’s press conference

FSU football head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media Monday as the team prepares for their first road game in 2021 at Wake Forest. Coach Norvell looked visibly shaken in the early part of the press conference, and it seems the weight of the first-ever FSU loss against an FCS opponent wore on him. Rightfully so, FSU is a job where expectations are high no matter what, and I think he understands that expectation even better now.
Mike Norvell takes blame for loss to Jacksonville State

Florida State football suffered their first ever loss to an FCS opponent as Jacksonville State hit a hail mary on the last play of the game to top FSU 20-17. FSU is now 0-2 on the season and 3-8 under Mike Norvell. Norvell spoke to the media after the loss. Here’s some of what he had to say:
Head Coach Willie Taggart on FAU Football being 85% Fully Vaccinated

The FAU football team is 85 percent fully vaccinated, according to Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Relations Andy Seeley. “Another 5 percent in process with one dose and the second scheduled,” Seeley said. With vaccinations being a huge talking point in the realm of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also...
Live Updates: Mike Norvell, coordinators Monday Press Conference

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his coordinators - offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator John Papuchis - are scheduled to speak with the media on Monday, starting at 11 a.m. They will review last week's loss to Jacksonville State and then turn their focus forward towards this weekend's game at Wake Forest.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell: Seminoles' loss to Jacksonville State 'totally unacceptable'

Florida State lost in humiliating fashion to Jacksonville State Saturday when it surrendered a game-winning Hail Mary touchdown as time expired. With six seconds remaining in the game, Florida State led 17-14. In desperation mode, Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper threw a pass to Damond Philyaw-Johnson, who got behind the defense, dodged two defenders and walked into the end zone for a 59-yard score.
FSU football: Fans have no faith in Mike Norvell after Wake Forest loss

FSU football head coach Mike Norvell did a great job of winning the offseason, but that has come to an abrupt halt since the Noles began the season three weeks ago. The Noles have looked inept on offense aside from a second-half surge against Notre Dame. In retrospect, that surge may have had more to do with Notre Dame backing off with an 18-point lead and FSU capturing some momentum on an emotional night honoring Bobby Bowden.
