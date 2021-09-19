Belfast is now the Best Picture frontrunner with major pre-Oscars award

We do not like Oscar prognosticating. We do not like it on a boat, we do not like it with a goat. We do not like it with eggs and salmon, and we do not like it from Pete Hammond. Nothing against the journalists who cover this beat, of course; there are those precious few who’ve turned reading the annual awards-season tea leaves into something like an art form. It’s just that once the fall festival circuit kicks into gear and the “studios” — a blanket term that now covers everything from corporate monoliths to streaming-service production outlets to boutique indie distributors — start releasing the films they hope will attract attention, everything gets boiled down to a single breathless utterance: “But what are its chances come Oscar night?!”

