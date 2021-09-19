CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast is now the Best Picture frontrunner with major pre-Oscars award

By Joey Nolfi
EW.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Branagh's Belfast has won the TIFF People's Choice Award, a major precursor accolade that has gone to 9 eventual Best Picture winners or nominees in the last 10 years. TIFF has turned up the Oscars heat for Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. The Toronto International Film Festival's top competitive accolade —...

ew.com

Middletown Press

We Have Seen Next Year's Big Oscar Winner, and It Is 'Belfast'

We do not like Oscar prognosticating. We do not like it on a boat, we do not like it with a goat. We do not like it with eggs and salmon, and we do not like it from Pete Hammond. Nothing against the journalists who cover this beat, of course; there are those precious few who’ve turned reading the annual awards-season tea leaves into something like an art form. It’s just that once the fall festival circuit kicks into gear and the “studios” — a blanket term that now covers everything from corporate monoliths to streaming-service production outlets to boutique indie distributors — start releasing the films they hope will attract attention, everything gets boiled down to a single breathless utterance: “But what are its chances come Oscar night?!”
worldofreel.com

Best Actress: Is Kristen Stewart the Oscar Frontrunner?

Are we right now in a position to call Kristen Stewart the Best Actress frontrunner? I am slightly inclined to think so. Despite my reservations for “Spencer,” there is no disputing the fact that Stewart gives it her all as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s puzzling movie. It’s a script driven by her performance, through and through.
GoldDerby

‘Belfast’ rises in Oscar odds following successful bows at Telluride and Toronto festivals

“Belfast” is now one of the top 10 films in our Oscar odds for Best Picture, based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. This comes after the film made strong impressions at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals. But Best Picture isn’t the only race where it’s making strides. The film tells the story of a boy’s upbringing in the title city during the 1960s amid the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and as of this writing it has a 75 score on MetaCritic and 90% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes based on those early reviews. As of this...
Showbiz411

Review: Oscar Watch for Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” Stars Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench In a Jewel of a Film

At a recent screening, Kenneth Branagh told the rapt audience that his love affair with his latest film “Belfast” his semi-autobiographical film about his growing up and leaving his beloved home of Belfast, was long in the making. Branagh noted, “This story was 50 years in the making, always in my head, talking to me. When COVID happened, I listened and I wrote it.”
Middletown Press

Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' Wins TIFF People's Choice Award

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” won the People’s Choice Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The Platform Jury prize went to “Yuni,” directed by Kamila Andini, while the People’s Choice Documentary Award winner went to “The Rescue,” directed by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. The People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award went to “Titane,” directed by Julia Ducournau.
AFP

Branagh's 'Belfast' boosts Oscars hopes with Toronto prize

"Belfast," Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white homage to the hometown he fled as a child, raised its profile as an early Oscar frontrunner by winning the Toronto film festival's coveted top prize Saturday. The Toronto festival's top documentary prize went to "The Rescue," a film recounting the rescue of a Thai boys' soccer team from a flooded cave in 2018, from Oscar-winning "Free Solo" directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. amz/to
Vanity Fair

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast on Track for Oscar Attention After Toronto Award Win

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical drama Belfast won the prestigious People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Saturday. This, in itself, is an honor, but for those who like to sink their teeth into “awards season,” it is one heck of a bellwether. As Oscar-watchers will tell you, films that win this award—which is selected by TIFF’s audiences themselves, not a small jury—are almost guaranteed strong positioning for the Academy Awards.
centralrecorder.com

Toronto fest People’s Choice Award: ‘Belfast’ wins Oscar next?

And just like that, we have our first major contender for the best picture Academy Award. On Saturday night, Kenneth Branagh‘s semi-autobiographical crowd-pleaser “Belfast” took home the coveted People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film, which follows a boy (Jude Hill) and his family in tumultuous 1960s Ireland, boasts 89% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and features an all-star cast led by Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds and “Outlander” breakout Caitriona Balfe.
Popculture

'The Mandalorian' Fans Noted the 2021 Emmys Used Major Spoiler in Best Drama Awards Video

The Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian had another Primetime Emmys night without a win, but enough fans were still watching that many noticed the Television Academy included a surprising clip during its montage of Outstanding Drama Series nominees. The clip was a major spoiler for those who had not watched the show's second season. The Mandalorian was nominated for several other major awards Sunday night, but went home empty-handed.
Variety

‘Benediction’ Review: Terence Davies Finds Room for Himself in a Heartbreaking Siegfried Sassoon Biopic

In multiple interviews over the years, British filmmaker Terence Davies has baldly stated that being gay has ruined his life: “I hate it, I’ll go to my grave hating it … it has killed part of my soul,” he said in 2011, adding that his sexuality is the reason he remains single and celibate. Davies’ professed loneliness and sensitivity has bled through many of his films, wistfully entrenched as they often are in an unattainable past, most recently in a series of female-centered character studies: his swooningly melodramatic, cut-glass adaptation of Terence Rattigan’s “The Deep Blue Sea,” his amber-cast farm drama “Sunset Song” and his mannered, internalized Emily Dickinson portrait “A Quiet Passion.” Yet Davies has never directly addressed homosexuality in his oeuvre, for all its queer undercurrents; that it’s so openly and sensually a part of his intricate, intensely felt new film “Benediction” is the first of its many surprises.
E! News

Major R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Cynthia Erivo Pre-Gamed for the 2021 Emmy Awards By Running a Half Marathon

Watch: Cynthia Erivo Pre-Gamed the 2021 Emmys With Half Marathon. Cynthia Erivo is exhibiting some seriously amazing grace on the 2021 Emmys red carpet. All eyes were on the British actress as she kicked off TV's biggest night in an eye-catching gown by Louis Vuitton that is sure to land on Best Dressed lists for years to come. The strapless, figure-hugging white gown cascaded into a train of feathers in vibrant shades of blue.
Vanity Fair

The Tragedy of Macbeth Teaser: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand Go Full Shakespeare

Two of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors are transforming into Shakespeare’s most notorious couple. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, a black-and-white re-imagining of William Shakespeare’s play for A24. Just days before the film has its New York Film Festival premiere on September 24, Apple released the first look at Washington and McDormand as Lord and Lady Macbeth.
Laredo Morning Times

Oscars Predictions: Best Cinematography - Black and White Movies Could Dominate the Awards Season

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
Variety

‘The Crown’ Star Josh O’Connor on His Emmy Win and Why He’s Eager to Shed Prince Charles

Josh O’Connor learned the hard way that an Emmy can be a royal pain as an unintentional weapon. Hugging someone at the end of the Sept. 19 ceremony in downtown Los Angeles while holding his new statuette, the “Crown” star — who had just prevailed for lead drama actor — accidentally knocked himself in the forehead with one of Emmy’s sharp wings. Things got crimson for a second, but thankfully, O’Connor’s bloody Sunday moment was short-lived. Fellow drama actor nominees Regé-Jean Page and Sterling K. Brown came to his aid and had a laugh about the award season capper of a...
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Feature – ‘Flee’ Angles to Become a Triple Category Threat

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
